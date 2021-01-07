back

Free Haircuts To celebrate Birth Of A Girl Child

Salman Khan, overjoyed at the birth of his daughter, had a special message for everyone...

06/01/2021 5:02 PMupdated: 06/01/2021 5:04 PM
  • 34K
  • 25

22 comments

  • Salim M.
    5 days

    वाह भाई सच मे तारीफ के काबिल हो तुम

  • Raiat R.
    07/01/2021 17:51

    May god bless you daughter

  • Meer A.
    07/01/2021 09:25

    Kudos for his commendable gesture and he is a role model for the society. May ALLAH bless him more. Ameen summa ameen.

  • Rita L.
    07/01/2021 08:09

    Adorable

  • Shomya S.
    07/01/2021 07:48

    Appreciating your work

  • Kohli S.
    07/01/2021 04:19

    Great man

  • Ketan B.
    07/01/2021 04:09

    God bless 🙌

  • Kumar R.
    07/01/2021 03:49

    Where he is from?

  • Kum J.
    07/01/2021 02:14

    Jiyo yar!!!

  • Jay P.
    07/01/2021 01:10

    Hidden Propaganda by Brut

  • Aneesh S.
    06/01/2021 19:16

    Insha allah 🤲

  • Minhajuddin K.
    06/01/2021 19:07

    ✊🏾

  • Toyin S.
    06/01/2021 18:40

    CONGRATULATIONS

  • Cheryl H.
    06/01/2021 18:13

    She's beautiful and I hope healthy. When educated, hope she will realize all your dreams for her.

  • Vasuki K.
    06/01/2021 17:42

    Well done Salman ,way to go God bless you n the new baby !!!

  • Balbindar R.
    06/01/2021 17:41

    A person with golden heart..it would have been more awesome if people who availed his offer, greeted him with gifts 👍

  • Titli B.
    06/01/2021 17:31

    Wow

  • Subhasis D.
    06/01/2021 17:21

    Abey saale internet sasti ho jane ke baad sab ko kuch alag sa karne ki padi hai

  • Tushar B.
    06/01/2021 17:17

    Congratulations

  • Faghir B.
    06/01/2021 17:13

    Hatts off to you, wish that more people had your mindset. Stay blessed 🙌

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

