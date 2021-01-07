back
Free Haircuts To celebrate Birth Of A Girl Child
Salman Khan, overjoyed at the birth of his daughter, had a special message for everyone...
06/01/2021 5:02 PMupdated: 06/01/2021 5:04 PM
22 comments
Salim M.5 days
वाह भाई सच मे तारीफ के काबिल हो तुम
Raiat R.07/01/2021 17:51
May god bless you daughter
Meer A.07/01/2021 09:25
Kudos for his commendable gesture and he is a role model for the society. May ALLAH bless him more. Ameen summa ameen.
Rita L.07/01/2021 08:09
Adorable
Shomya S.07/01/2021 07:48
Appreciating your work
Kohli S.07/01/2021 04:19
Great man
Ketan B.07/01/2021 04:09
God bless 🙌
Kumar R.07/01/2021 03:49
Where he is from?
Kum J.07/01/2021 02:14
Jiyo yar!!!
Jay P.07/01/2021 01:10
Hidden Propaganda by Brut
Aneesh S.06/01/2021 19:16
Insha allah 🤲
Minhajuddin K.06/01/2021 19:07
✊🏾
Toyin S.06/01/2021 18:40
CONGRATULATIONS
Cheryl H.06/01/2021 18:13
She's beautiful and I hope healthy. When educated, hope she will realize all your dreams for her.
Vasuki K.06/01/2021 17:42
Well done Salman ,way to go God bless you n the new baby !!!
Balbindar R.06/01/2021 17:41
A person with golden heart..it would have been more awesome if people who availed his offer, greeted him with gifts 👍
Titli B.06/01/2021 17:31
Wow
Subhasis D.06/01/2021 17:21
Abey saale internet sasti ho jane ke baad sab ko kuch alag sa karne ki padi hai
Tushar B.06/01/2021 17:17
Congratulations
Faghir B.06/01/2021 17:13
Hatts off to you, wish that more people had your mindset. Stay blessed 🙌