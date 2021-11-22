back
Freedom Fighter Slams Kangana Ranaut For Independence Remark
91-year-old freedom fighter Lilabai Chitale speaks on Kangana Ranaut's “bheekh” remark and asks PM Modi to educate her.
22/11/2021 10:11 AM
- 239.9K
- 5.4K
- 302
287 comments
Sachin K.an hour
ASKING HIM TO EDUCATE KANGNA IS BIGGER MEME 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
NA D.2 hours
Rss randi
Ingrid P.3 hours
🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏❤️❤️❤️
Ivan A.4 hours
🙏
Bharat B.4 hours
Every one except Andhbhagats is pained by her Bheekh statement
Kp S.4 hours
आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री की कृपा की वजह से ही तो ये बोल रही है , वो क्या बोलेगा , उसका बस चले तो इसको भारत रत्न दिला दे 😒😒
Abdullah Y.5 hours
The only bheek most revelant today is Kangana Ranaut begging for fame by making such Audacious statements, atleast people will recognise her as a Disgusting, Delusional Virago who after being a massive flop in Bollywood got into politics, made several controversial statements in order to gain Fame as a Bheek....... The irony is that she got more than Fame in bheek, she got an Award from the President. A very relevant line used in BB ki Vines fits in perfectly for Kangana Ranaut, "Tatti mae kitni bhi Cheeni mila do woh Tatti hee rahegi kabhi Muffin nahi ban paayegi."
Daisy B.5 hours
Excellent 👍🙏
Sunita R.5 hours
Ese logon k lye Balidaan deya hamare gher valoo ne
Řöyæł Ã.5 hours
Rand kotha par hi axxi lagti h 😍
Sunita R.5 hours
My Tau ji 13 year jail Kala Pani my family surprise my uncle died ya alive ...17 people go to jail or 10 died
Sudhir Sajwan6 hours
Those who were approvers of British are now a days talking against freedom fighters.
Suhani J.6 hours
Kyun ek cobra ki muh lagte ho ma'am...
Reshmi R.7 hours
Speechless by her words.😌🙏🏼 Yes , Kangana has said things which she shouldn’t have. It was so disrespectful especially after achieving such prestigious award.
Keerti D.7 hours
DESH KI GADDAR AURAT HI TU
Pawali C.7 hours
Come on I was fighting people in the comments and now their replies are deleted 😭😭
Zi Y.7 hours
But the fact is the real begger is kangana ranaut, she is begging for fame, publicity 🤣🤣🤣
Saleem P.7 hours
It's not Kangana's mistake she got freedom in 2014. By Modi and co...
Sukakumaran V.9 hours
All indian are wasting the time on such issues better to do something productive. .
Natarajan P.10 hours
KG has mental illness and attention seeking habit.....need to ignore...