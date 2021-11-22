back

Freedom Fighter Slams Kangana Ranaut For Independence Remark

91-year-old freedom fighter Lilabai Chitale speaks on Kangana Ranaut's “bheekh” remark and asks PM Modi to educate her.

22/11/2021 10:11 AM
  • 239.9K
  • 302

287 comments

  • Sachin K.
    an hour

    ASKING HIM TO EDUCATE KANGNA IS BIGGER MEME 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

  • NA D.
    2 hours

    Rss randi

  • Ingrid P.
    3 hours

    🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏❤️❤️❤️

  • Ivan A.
    4 hours

    🙏

  • Bharat B.
    4 hours

    Every one except Andhbhagats is pained by her Bheekh statement

  • Kp S.
    4 hours

    आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री की कृपा की वजह से ही तो ये बोल रही है , वो क्या बोलेगा , उसका बस चले तो इसको भारत रत्न दिला दे 😒😒

  • Abdullah Y.
    5 hours

    The only bheek most revelant today is Kangana Ranaut begging for fame by making such Audacious statements, atleast people will recognise her as a Disgusting, Delusional Virago who after being a massive flop in Bollywood got into politics, made several controversial statements in order to gain Fame as a Bheek....... The irony is that she got more than Fame in bheek, she got an Award from the President. A very relevant line used in BB ki Vines fits in perfectly for Kangana Ranaut, "Tatti mae kitni bhi Cheeni mila do woh Tatti hee rahegi kabhi Muffin nahi ban paayegi."

  • Daisy B.
    5 hours

    Excellent 👍🙏

  • Sunita R.
    5 hours

    Ese logon k lye Balidaan deya hamare gher valoo ne

  • Řöyæł Ã.
    5 hours

    Rand kotha par hi axxi lagti h 😍

  • Sunita R.
    5 hours

    My Tau ji 13 year jail Kala Pani my family surprise my uncle died ya alive ...17 people go to jail or 10 died

  • Sudhir Sajwan
    6 hours

    Those who were approvers of British are now a days talking against freedom fighters.

  • Suhani J.
    6 hours

    Kyun ek cobra ki muh lagte ho ma'am...

  • Reshmi R.
    7 hours

    Speechless by her words.😌🙏🏼 Yes , Kangana has said things which she shouldn’t have. It was so disrespectful especially after achieving such prestigious award.

  • Keerti D.
    7 hours

    DESH KI GADDAR AURAT HI TU

  • Pawali C.
    7 hours

    Come on I was fighting people in the comments and now their replies are deleted 😭😭

  • Zi Y.
    7 hours

    But the fact is the real begger is kangana ranaut, she is begging for fame, publicity 🤣🤣🤣

  • Saleem P.
    7 hours

    It's not Kangana's mistake she got freedom in 2014. By Modi and co...

  • Sukakumaran V.
    9 hours

    All indian are wasting the time on such issues better to do something productive. .

  • Natarajan P.
    10 hours

    KG has mental illness and attention seeking habit.....need to ignore...

