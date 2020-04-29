back
Fresh Attack On Covid-19 Medical Team In UP
"Someone hurled a knife at me." Injured doctor recounts the moment when a mob attacked a medical team out to do Covid-19 contact tracing in Moradabad. 😓
04/16/2020 4:57 PMupdated: 04/17/2020 7:35 AM
262 comments
Hari P.a day
Congress party mouthpiece which consume Rahul Gandhi's urine
Tahir K.6 days
Ignorance level!!
Johnny S.7 days
Peaceful attack tha yar, Minorities Ko khamkha taqlif dete ho tumlog, Aab Banda patthar v na Mar saakta? Itni v azadi ni h Desh me minorities k liye? Kamal karte ho yar tumlog
Erica S.04/29/2020 09:39
Give them no more help or aide. They are evil to do this to a medical team which came to help. Dont go back
Khem B.04/28/2020 04:29
Khem B.04/28/2020 04:28
Khem B.04/28/2020 04:26
Cecilia B.04/28/2020 01:54
Ignorance will kill those are against the front liners..God bless to you doctor 🙏🏽🙏🏽🤗❤️
Sonia H.04/26/2020 08:47
Déjenlos morir cierren el area y no se acerquen cuando necesiten médicos díganle que le pidan al diablo por cabrones ignorantes estupidos
Duldul P.04/26/2020 05:31
They all are Muslims....but brut havnt clear their identity....why?
Muralli D.04/25/2020 21:23
As long as Congress supports them , these riots happen
Sam C.04/24/2020 23:12
Savage
Veer J.04/23/2020 09:43
Wipe them all out
Vatz M.04/23/2020 06:35
Tikse dulai kardo inlogongko..
Corona B.04/23/2020 03:40
use plastic cover like mosquito net to stop corona spread from patients to doctor.common people Pls use corona preventive full length umbrellas it will stop at least 30 percent of spread and save lives. Every one is allowing that virus few inches to their bodies and then it is automatically attacking them. By using this type of umbrellas first of all one can stop virus 1 to 2 feet away from their body. Another benefit of using these one will automatically maintain physical distance and no need to lock ourselves inside a house .this type of umbrella acts as moving hut (protection). Corona virus is aerosol . If an umbrella can protect from heavy rain why can't we human use the same for stopping that aerosal infections .think you have to use your full t shirt as mask and knot those sleeves as rope . I think it will filter the air you are breathing. I think we are not filtering the air with these kinds of masks . In this panic situation u have to rely on yourself . T shirt gsm is 180 where as mask GSM is below 100 GSM. As we are going to use 2 layers putting on our nose it will become 360 gsm mask and mouse there is no chance of breathing unfiltered air. And u are safe
Ranjit S.04/21/2020 14:22
Tq 4 sharing the truth.
Arnel A.04/20/2020 23:57
I they dont.want the help of the doctora dont go to that place go to where they need your help and will welcome you
Ishaan G.04/20/2020 19:26
They were muslim and this incident took place in Muslim area
Bhagwan S.04/20/2020 09:00
हमारे गांव में एक कहावत है कि चमकादड़ को जंगल से पकड़ कर महल में लाओ तब भी वो सोएगा छत से उलटा लटक के ही। जिन्हें आप 20 साल में ये नहीं समझा सके कि पोलियो की खुराक आपके बच्चों की सेहत के लिए है उन्हें कोरोना जैसी नयी नवेली बीमारी घँटा समझा सकते हो।
Jessi C.04/20/2020 03:57
This is what happens in Muslim area....they dnt want you....