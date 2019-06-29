From Ancient Kingdoms, The Ongoing Reign of Pani Puri

This pani puri machine is all we need in life. 😋
Khushbu P.08/08/2019 17:04
😋
Moda T.08/07/2019 03:04
It's in ahmedabad also
Raman S.08/03/2019 11:04
Bugge aapa ah machine lai k aauni aa hun..... Is se to hmari jindagi safal ho jayegi...
Kutty S.08/03/2019 07:55
😁😁
DRx N.08/03/2019 06:36
ATTENTION ATTENTION ATTENTION!!! Ladies and gentlemen Boys and Girls Brothers and sisters. Uncles and aunties Nephews and nieces Doctors and nurses Neighbours and Colleagues Students and graduates. I really don't have anything to say. Thanks for your attention
Niraj S.08/03/2019 01:09
Order krle is machine ko 🤣😄🤣
Abid K.08/02/2019 14:32
Nice
Nanisha B.08/02/2019 07:35
Mu... me pani aageya😋😋
Karthik N.08/02/2019 04:47
. Wanna try?.. No taste guarentees.. And theres a 5 flavour pani puri stall near my home😎😎
Richa G.08/02/2019 04:22
jaane ka mangta apn ko idhr 😎😎
Shreya T.08/01/2019 11:31
khreed le
Megha N.08/01/2019 08:47
😋😋
Ruchira N.08/01/2019 06:00
aur kya chahiye
Taslima B.08/01/2019 01:48
I had panipuri.😆😆😆
Banerjee G.07/31/2019 14:19
and cost per plate is 100 rs ki 5 .. hai naa bdsk
Roshni S.07/31/2019 12:14
di di see this😉😉
Prashant P.07/31/2019 03:38
Is paani puri me voh bhaiya k gande haath ka swaad nathi hota 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Nilotpal G.07/31/2019 03:30
1k din hobe naki???
Shivam G.07/31/2019 02:36
.. yhi lele tu..😑😑
Arkadeep A.07/30/2019 18:21
dekh vai...😋