From National Karate Champion To Poverty
She was an international gold medallist in karate until she quit her sport to do domestic work. But why?
17/06/2021 3:10 PMupdated: 17/06/2021 3:12 PM
Ansh R.2 hours
This is how we, Indians, fail our sportspersons! Even in the second decade of the 21st Century, we can't provide our athletes with the necessities and then we expect them to bring gold in the ! It evident that only Cricket gets attention while the rest of the sports suffer. Funds must be taken immediately from the world's richest sporting body, , and allocated to the other sporting bodies. We must promote global sports such as Karate, Football, etc rather than pumping money into a sport that is not even in the Olympics!
Sangvuana F.5 hours
This is most of the case in NE India sports persons, there are talent but very difficult for our people.
PallanVa M.6 hours
Cricket is the only sport in this nation who takes more privileges than other sports.
Jake V.7 hours
Makes you wonder
Vivek K.7 hours
There are unlimited talent like her in Manipur who has quit playing to poverty
Pailakordor B.9 hours
Sports in North East is a joke waste of time and money
Jimtu M.11 hours
Reality of our country
Jonathan J.12 hours
sir, please look into this matter. Its really disheartening to see a young talent being wasted due to lack of support from the government.
Gojonn P.15 hours
Because it's not cricket
Daldi S.15 hours
Karate is good
NK G.18 hours
We proud of you don't give up come on sister Manipurgi Mamomloi
Sovan R.18 hours
ꯈꯥꯌꯗꯦꯝ ꯂ.a day
What an incredible India??
Soreiyo K.a day
Sports in India is seriously failing, Cricket is not only sport of India. So called federations are playing with their own echo problem and damaging many lives of people and country. Since You are from Northeast, why there is no awakening of these sports at all. We expect more from you, but if you are born with silver spoon and unaware of the real problem. Someone needs to takeover.
Meenakshi K.2 days
This can happen only in India
Michael T.2 days
What kind of Govt is this which cannot groom and take care of its three time International Gold Medallist? Fuck the centre, at least State Govt should have raised her well and secure her career with a good and stable service...
Kumarjit K.2 days
where is Sports Ministry ??
S P.2 days
We pay tax from our hard earn income ... not only to run the country ...but also to support people like her....this is sad
Arun G.2 days
Haa bhai cricket, the game of gods, thodi h. Kyu kare public ya government support in players ko ya inke sports ko
Sreeram T.2 days
Because we elect crooks and criminals to govern , instead of literates