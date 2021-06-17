back

From National Karate Champion To Poverty

She was an international gold medallist in karate until she quit her sport to do domestic work. But why?

17/06/2021 3:10 PMupdated: 17/06/2021 3:12 PM
91 comments

  • Ansh R.
    2 hours

    This is how we, Indians, fail our sportspersons! Even in the second decade of the 21st Century, we can't provide our athletes with the necessities and then we expect them to bring gold in the ! It evident that only Cricket gets attention while the rest of the sports suffer. Funds must be taken immediately from the world's richest sporting body, , and allocated to the other sporting bodies. We must promote global sports such as Karate, Football, etc rather than pumping money into a sport that is not even in the Olympics!

  • Sangvuana F.
    5 hours

    This is most of the case in NE India sports persons, there are talent but very difficult for our people.

  • PallanVa M.
    6 hours

    Cricket is the only sport in this nation who takes more privileges than other sports.

  • Jake V.
    7 hours

    Makes you wonder

  • Vivek K.
    7 hours

    There are unlimited talent like her in Manipur who has quit playing to poverty

  • Pailakordor B.
    9 hours

    Sports in North East is a joke waste of time and money

  • Jimtu M.
    11 hours

    Reality of our country

  • Jonathan J.
    12 hours

    sir, please look into this matter. Its really disheartening to see a young talent being wasted due to lack of support from the government.

  • Gojonn P.
    15 hours

    Because it's not cricket

  • Daldi S.
    15 hours

    Karate is good

  • NK G.
    18 hours

    We proud of you don't give up come on sister Manipurgi Mamomloi

  • Sovan R.
    18 hours

    ☝️

  • ꯈꯥꯌꯗꯦꯝ ꯂ.
    a day

    What an incredible India??

  • Soreiyo K.
    a day

    Sports in India is seriously failing, Cricket is not only sport of India. So called federations are playing with their own echo problem and damaging many lives of people and country. Since You are from Northeast, why there is no awakening of these sports at all. We expect more from you, but if you are born with silver spoon and unaware of the real problem. Someone needs to takeover.

  • Meenakshi K.
    2 days

    This can happen only in India

  • Michael T.
    2 days

    What kind of Govt is this which cannot groom and take care of its three time International Gold Medallist? Fuck the centre, at least State Govt should have raised her well and secure her career with a good and stable service...

  • Kumarjit K.
    2 days

    where is Sports Ministry ??

  • S P.
    2 days

    We pay tax from our hard earn income ... not only to run the country ...but also to support people like her....this is sad

  • Arun G.
    2 days

    Haa bhai cricket, the game of gods, thodi h. Kyu kare public ya government support in players ko ya inke sports ko

  • Sreeram T.
    2 days

    Because we elect crooks and criminals to govern , instead of literates