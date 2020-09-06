back

Furious Sonali Phogat Assaulting Haryana Official

BJP politician and TikTok star Sonali Phogat thrashed Sultan Singh, a member of the Agricultural Produce Market Committee, with her slippers. This is why she said she lost her cool…

06/09/2020 12:27 PM
  • Saif A.
    8 hours

    Kaash mujhe marti fir woh dekhti ke mein kya karta...😋 self defence ka sahi istemal karta fir 1 do toh police wale ko bhi lagjati ghalti mein

  • Seri T.
    10 hours

    Pls uninstall Tik tok , we chat.Boycott China ! # support Indian businesses # Indian soldiers # jai hind

  • Som C.
    14 hours

    What the fuck is the police doing there?

  • Ashia K.
    14 hours

    If he abuse her he deserve that that’s the mentality n habits of many men / n those men think we women cnt do anything

  • Venkat N.
    14 hours

    She should be arrested and hanged as she is supporting CHINA

  • Soumya K.
    15 hours

    Being a tiktok star is nowadays a crime...a man who raped several can become minister, a woman who looted thousands can become chief minister but this woman doesn't have any right... So one should take derogatory comments and smile on it to avoid being a facebooks bad remark... Connecting a political party...at the end of the day no party can feed you... Qualifications of being a politician...wah... File case against both, interrogate and jail them for crimes...

  • Jithin G.
    18 hours

    Why are people laughing at this post

  • मेरिना क.
    20 hours

    What about her own language and behavior???? Despite being a girl i don't support it....

  • Nawang T.
    21 hours

    Imagine BJP ruling in West Bengal🤣😂🤣😂🤣

  • Piyush P.
    a day

    To all d girls u would have done d same thng wt she did ?? Put urself in her place n thn thnk ?? It’s just tht she is BJP member does mean anythng .

  • Kashish B.
    a day

    😂

  • Zuhaib U.
    a day

    She is BJP and got fans so she's always right 🤣😂

  • Bishal A.
    a day

    Tik toker ko neta banaoge to yahi hoga

  • Nataraj B.
    a day

    Rich govt officials who demand sexuall favours for the public works Get away without hurt !!!

  • Subhankar Z.
    a day

    So just because of verbal abuse, she'll use physical force? He should have used physical force as well in self defense.

  • Stifler G.
    a day

    Areh koi meme banao iska.

  • Arpit M.
    a day

    That's what tikrokers do 🤷🏻‍♂️

  • Praveen P.
    a day

    I think they are making a tiktok video

  • Sandal D.
    a day

    Ye BJP ka style hai re baba.

  • Mbhai L.
    a day

    Oh.. Tiktok star 🤣🤣