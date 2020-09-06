back
Furious Sonali Phogat Assaulting Haryana Official
BJP politician and TikTok star Sonali Phogat thrashed Sultan Singh, a member of the Agricultural Produce Market Committee, with her slippers. This is why she said she lost her cool…
06/09/2020 12:27 PM
- 95.0k
- 611
- 201
186 comments
Saif A.8 hours
Kaash mujhe marti fir woh dekhti ke mein kya karta...😋 self defence ka sahi istemal karta fir 1 do toh police wale ko bhi lagjati ghalti mein
Seri T.10 hours
Pls uninstall Tik tok , we chat.Boycott China ! # support Indian businesses # Indian soldiers # jai hind
Som C.14 hours
What the fuck is the police doing there?
Ashia K.14 hours
If he abuse her he deserve that that’s the mentality n habits of many men / n those men think we women cnt do anything
Venkat N.14 hours
She should be arrested and hanged as she is supporting CHINA
Soumya K.15 hours
Being a tiktok star is nowadays a crime...a man who raped several can become minister, a woman who looted thousands can become chief minister but this woman doesn't have any right... So one should take derogatory comments and smile on it to avoid being a facebooks bad remark... Connecting a political party...at the end of the day no party can feed you... Qualifications of being a politician...wah... File case against both, interrogate and jail them for crimes...
Jithin G.18 hours
Why are people laughing at this post
मेरिना क.20 hours
What about her own language and behavior???? Despite being a girl i don't support it....
Nawang T.21 hours
Imagine BJP ruling in West Bengal🤣😂🤣😂🤣
Piyush P.a day
To all d girls u would have done d same thng wt she did ?? Put urself in her place n thn thnk ?? It’s just tht she is BJP member does mean anythng .
Kashish B.a day
😂
Zuhaib U.a day
She is BJP and got fans so she's always right 🤣😂
Bishal A.a day
Tik toker ko neta banaoge to yahi hoga
Nataraj B.a day
Rich govt officials who demand sexuall favours for the public works Get away without hurt !!!
Subhankar Z.a day
So just because of verbal abuse, she'll use physical force? He should have used physical force as well in self defense.
Stifler G.a day
Areh koi meme banao iska.
Arpit M.a day
That's what tikrokers do 🤷🏻♂️
Praveen P.a day
I think they are making a tiktok video
Sandal D.a day
Ye BJP ka style hai re baba.
Mbhai L.a day
Oh.. Tiktok star 🤣🤣