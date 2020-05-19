back

Gambhir Vs. Afridi On Kashmir

Shahid Afridi was in the headlines recently for criticising Narendra Modi’s Kashmir policy. Gautam Gambhir has hit back with this scathing remark. 😲😲

05/19/2020 1:07 PM
  • 105.1k
  • 329

And even more

  1. 5:34

    Le son des vagues géantes de Nazaré en musique

  2. 6:11

    Une vie : le RC Lens

  3. 6:29

    Une vie : Arnold Schwarzenegger

  4. 5:59

    Une vie : Tony Parker

  5. 2:14

    Une vie : Katherine Switzer

  6. 6:17

    6 exercices de kiné à réaliser chez soi

317 comments

  • Avinash S.
    9 hours

    Tell me him to play Ludo

  • Terry S.
    3 days

    Afridi doesn’t care abuse Muslims in china or is this political

  • Shakir A.
    3 days

    Unbelievable, a concerned human raises an issue about human rights being trampled, you dare give it a political twist..shame, who needs to grow up?

  • Rahi I.
    3 days

    Kashmir Mai zulum horaha

  • Elina P.
    3 days

    Akal naam ka chij h hie nahi bhai😆loda lashan ab kuj ni milega bc 🤣🤣

  • Teresa M.
    3 days

    ASS WHAT ABOUT THE ATROCITIES ALL OVER INDIA....

  • Shafat A.
    3 days

    Dog has to bark for master

  • Rinaa B.
    3 days

    Who the hell is Afridi to talk about Kashmir.....why doesn't he show concern when his people are killed in the holy month of Ramzan...so many killings just outside there respective house. Why doesn't he lash out at his Cricketer failed P.M who did nothing for Pakistan other than beg around an mortgage historically important monuments. Failed states people talking about progressive countries Shame...on them.... Afridi...go help out the poor an needy of ur country why dont u donate some for the pandemics of ur country....Get a job...get busy...an stop this nonsense.

  • Xaid I.
    3 days

    Gautam bhadvabir with dead conscience

  • Ibrahim S.
    4 days

    Put same question of Domicile act which is also come in during lockdown.. Indian politicians are worst.. I request good people living there to see the Reality before it is too late

  • Vipul P.
    4 days

    truly said gambhir sir

  • Rajesh K.
    4 days

    Well said. But Please wear the mask properly and cover your nose as it slipped down.

  • Ali H.
    4 days

    Gambhir bhai apni tarif kyu kar raha haaa..

  • Subhadip K.
    4 days

    'Jaise har Vivek Oberoy ke lie ek Salman khan hota hai' Waise har Afridi ke lie ek Gambhir bhi rehti hai...

  • Manoj M.
    4 days

    Afridi filth must apologize my country and my PM

  • Shubham B.
    4 days

    ROASTED

  • Malik A.
    4 days

    Pta nhi India k rishte ku kharab h sb neighbors se chahe woh Pakistan ho China ho Kashmir ho Nagaland ho yahan tak k nepal bhi india ko dhamkiyan dene laga aur jb America se rishta rakhne lage toh usne kuch time phle dhamkiyan de kisi davai k export pe jo india ne ban k this jiski export aur phr unki news channelen bolti h India ne itni taraki ke h k America ke madad krne laga🙏😂😂😂 Rhi baat Israel k jiske saath tumhare rishte h woh esi kom h jinko kisi bhi country ne jagah nhi de kyunki wo jis country me rhe usi m chhed kiye aur badi misal Palestine hai. Salon woh duniya k esi kom hai jinhone ne apni nasal bachane k liye apni behno aur yahan tk k apni sagi maon tk se sexual intercourse kiya for the purpose of reproduction. Lekin sahi h Your vibe attracts your tribe.

  • Pawan C.
    4 days

    Birth of a new cricketer turned politician (S.Afridi), successor of Imran Khan. All the best for failing miserably.

  • Junnaid Z.
    4 days

    Dog gambir

  • Junnaid Z.
    4 days

    🐃🐃🐃🐃🐃 .moooot walaa qoom