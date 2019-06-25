back

Gentleman’s Game: Indian Fan Proposes At World Cup Match

It wasn’t just the Pakistan team that went down on its knees in the World Cup match against India. 💖

06/25/2019 11:04 AM
Sports

140 comments

  • Shubham C.
    07/25/2019 16:57

    Ye sab setting rehti h in log ki Stadium m jaakr bkchodi pelenge krke..

  • Sagar R.
    07/25/2019 16:49

    Not only Paskistan 😅

  • Gupta H.
    07/20/2019 12:28

    Bhai shadi karna ,aur sath rahna.. mat ban jana 😂😂😂😂

  • Ayushi J.
    07/19/2019 15:31

    Lol😂

  • Shivam S.
    07/19/2019 08:29

    Lora bosadike sanskar kaha hai sanskar

  • Pintu R.
    07/19/2019 05:26

    Wow.kaya.baat.ha

  • Een A.
    07/18/2019 15:32

    இதுல அப்படி என்ன‌ இருக்கு?

  • Gita S.
    07/15/2019 18:50

    goals 💙

  • Jeetu S.
    07/11/2019 13:50

    Indian love

  • Syed T.
    07/05/2019 10:12

    Louda surgical strike bagoda

  • Nasir R.
    07/04/2019 02:41

    https://youtu.be/awuzl6uINSo

  • Raven S.
    07/03/2019 09:18

    Good

  • Aazim R.
    07/03/2019 03:28

    Nice

  • Kiran N.
    07/03/2019 03:25

    nv kuda vellu cricket matches ki

  • Ajaz W.
    07/02/2019 14:45

    Indians are supposed to pee in public but not kiss in public 😂 Congrats to the couple btw 👏

  • Vaibhav T.
    07/02/2019 04:48

    Nice place to propose to get famous instantly.

  • Tina P.
    07/02/2019 02:31

    nautanki

  • Subodhkant Y.
    07/02/2019 02:05

    This is the world cup winner

  • Shahid J.
    07/01/2019 12:46

    All pre planned for famous

  • Haldar A.
    07/01/2019 04:30

    lafkiya esab chutiyapa karne k liye ground mai ati hai🤦