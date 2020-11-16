back
Girl's Desperate Bid To Stop Her Father’s Arrest Goes Viral
This girl’s father was arrested for allegedly violating a ban on sale of firecrackers. What happened next shows the UP Police in poor light yet again.
16/11/2020 3:27 PM
205 comments
Nom E.20/11/2020 02:09
Bhai jab political party jeet k jashan manata ha tab pollution ki bat nahi😂😂😂
Alok Y.20/11/2020 00:45
Great job
Jennifer D.19/11/2020 21:28
She is one adorable daddy's girl and heartbreaking for her to watch her father being arrested by Police..hope she will understand the whole situation and blessings to her lovely family!!
Sarcastic 2.19/11/2020 20:43
They are looking after shopkeepers! Why not the production company or importer ?
Daya R.19/11/2020 17:43
Good job Brut ... showing part of the stale news !!! https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.ndtv.com/india-news/yogi-adityanath-orders-release-of-firecracker-seller-report-2325298%3famp=1&akamai-rum=off
Shobha C.19/11/2020 08:28
...see this ...belongs to khurja
Shekar R.19/11/2020 08:27
God bless the police team and magistrate,...........the human side of police!!!
Kanhaiya S.19/11/2020 05:08
A very nice approach by SDM Bulandshahr.During this pandemic People’s suffering has increased many fold that’s why they are doing such work knowingly or unknowingly.
Ahsan K.19/11/2020 04:28
Good work madam
Bipp C.19/11/2020 03:03
Diwali ..is not enjoyable without fire crackers.. so should be allowed only one day specially Diwali day.. its so boring without fire crackers
Bhanu P.18/11/2020 17:53
Govt. ko garib mehant krta hua hi rules violation krta hu dikhata h,......Inki G----nd m dum h toh lay aao modi aur mallya ko wapis 😡
Sunil D.18/11/2020 17:16
SDM AMAZING LADY.... KUDOS....
Kumar S.18/11/2020 15:57
Shame on you guys
Lisandra P.18/11/2020 15:01
Hats off to the UP police for once doing something worthwhile and setting an example to the nation, that male, female, minors and adults should all learn to follow the laws made, if not be prepared to face the consequences
Dwaram M.18/11/2020 15:00
Great helping madam garu
Dwaram M.18/11/2020 14:59
Great daughter
Rahul K.18/11/2020 09:28
Nalayak govt.....
Bhasker R.18/11/2020 09:03
In these difficult times the poor are not aware of the rule,they are ignorant, to earn a square meal for the family they no option. Taking away the sole poor breadwinner will leave on the roads. We have to understand in detail ,show sympathy. Will any one speak rules to high and powerful who break rules every day. Introspect and react.
Amandeep S.18/11/2020 08:17
I dont see people targeting CM like I saw on posts on delhi.
Kapil G.18/11/2020 07:59
Why u don't first stop factors.