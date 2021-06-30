back

Girl Sells A Dozen Mangoes For Rs 1.2 Lakh

No smartphone meant no online education for this 11-year-old. But help arrived from unexpected quarters when she started selling mangoes...🥭️📱❤️️

30/06/2021 3:57 PM
  • 27K
  • 9

8 comments

  • Farooqui M.
    an hour

    In order to sell cell phone 📱 schools are not 🚫 opening .I don't know why but I feel sometime

  • Sámíñá K.
    3 hours

    Allah bless her .and great help by the business man .

  • Padma V.
    3 hours

    Humanity still existing 🙏

  • Rajesh S.
    4 hours

    Hi

  • Karen P.
    5 hours

  • Virtual l.
    6 hours

    मसालेदार खाना प्याज़ के साथ खाकर जैसे ही कोरोना अवरोध पट्टी अपने श्वास इंद्रियों पर लगाई, मैया कसम अपनी ही साँसों ने एनेस्थीसिया का काम कर दिया !!

  • David A.
    6 hours

    🎉

  • Brut India
    7 hours

    These mangoes growing in Madhya Pradesh can cost upto Rs 2.70 lakh per kg in international market: https://www.hindustantimes.com/cities/bhopal-news/mp-couple-hires-guards-to-protect-rare-expensive-miyazaki-mangoes-101623850211132.html