Gita Gopinath On How To Survive Globalisation
In 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic hit the world, the IMF's top economist broke down the pros and cons of globalisation at Davos.
31/01/2021 6:57 AM
- 133.5K
- 1.8K
- 25
22 comments
Shubham S.13 hours
She seemed dreaded of the Chinese sitting next to him. Call out China for its state capitalism, why do whattaboutery....oh this isn't about any country but all many countries give subsidies. No, their subsidies ain't substantial enough to make a difference on world trade. Not every country indulges in that brazen state capitalism.
Abhineet S.a day
she and Raghuram Rajan are my inspiration. Why they were not allowed to serve our country by the government. Raghu Rajan Ex RBI gov and former IMF chief refused to write off bad loans of big corporations and the government kept pushing so he resigned. Look at how when she speaks wisdom comes out of her mouth without any effort. We need these people in our country.
Sylvester F.a day
Voice 😭😭😍😍😍😍
ನಿತಿನ್ ಶ.2 days
Got to know that she's 49😲 .......... a timeless beauty for sure.........but, I can assure you that she doesn't use Santoor.....
Aman K.2 days
exactly what's been spoken about in Ray Dalio's new world order
Pious T.2 days
She is beautiful so she is forgiven😁😁😁
Lalremsang C.2 days
My brain hurts...🙄
Sathish K.2 days
She spoke for 6+ minutes, but what's the outcome??? May be Wall Street & Hedge fund management knows it!!!
Hitesh I.2 days
Hi All, Mediclaim Kada established company madhun, sum insured Rs 5 lac policy Chya premium var 10 lac use Kara and yearly free healt check and 60% bonus . For more information pls call 9833779824
Sanjay A.2 days
Miss Beauty n Serious Brains !!!
Kishore M.2 days
One more Useless and sold person !!
Yogesh P.2 days
Useless theories by her. China is steadily stealing from the world Copyright technology And a lot more Unless the entire world puts a stop on this nonsense China. We will all be slaves in the next 20 years
Ritu R.2 days
Not at all impressive ...!!!
Suyash M.2 days
Well articulate!!
Dee R.3 days
Can you believe she is 49 years old?
Manoj M.3 days
Hope there's some law that forces countries to limit the extent of taxation like in India on fuel and a manner of public spending as in most developing countries the ruling parties spend recklessly
Surjeet S.3 days
what accent is this??
Rajesh K.3 days
Great Analysis by Gita Gopinath
Francis S.3 days
How is she become an economist...😂😂😂
Francis S.3 days
This girl is an absolute nonsense... 😂😂😂