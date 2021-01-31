back

Gita Gopinath On How To Survive Globalisation

In 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic hit the world, the IMF's top economist broke down the pros and cons of globalisation at Davos.

31/01/2021 6:57 AM
  • 133.5K
  • 25

Portraits

  1. 3:32

    The Centenarian Passionate About Village Education

  2. 1:50

    Himachal’s First Female Bus Driver

  3. 2:36

    From Engineering Student To A Daily Wager

  4. 1:40

    Visiting The Barbershop In A Covid World

  5. 2:48

    PM Modi: The Fashionista

  6. 4:16

    They Were Quick To Defend Arnab Goswami But Not Me: Patricia Mukhim

22 comments

  • Shubham S.
    13 hours

    She seemed dreaded of the Chinese sitting next to him. Call out China for its state capitalism, why do whattaboutery....oh this isn't about any country but all many countries give subsidies. No, their subsidies ain't substantial enough to make a difference on world trade. Not every country indulges in that brazen state capitalism.

  • Abhineet S.
    a day

    she and Raghuram Rajan are my inspiration. Why they were not allowed to serve our country by the government. Raghu Rajan Ex RBI gov and former IMF chief refused to write off bad loans of big corporations and the government kept pushing so he resigned. Look at how when she speaks wisdom comes out of her mouth without any effort. We need these people in our country.

  • Sylvester F.
    a day

    Voice 😭😭😍😍😍😍

  • ನಿತಿನ್ ಶ.
    2 days

    Got to know that she's 49😲 .......... a timeless beauty for sure.........but, I can assure you that she doesn't use Santoor.....

  • Aman K.
    2 days

    exactly what's been spoken about in Ray Dalio's new world order

  • Pious T.
    2 days

    She is beautiful so she is forgiven😁😁😁

  • Lalremsang C.
    2 days

    My brain hurts...🙄

  • Sathish K.
    2 days

    She spoke for 6+ minutes, but what's the outcome??? May be Wall Street & Hedge fund management knows it!!!

  • Hitesh I.
    2 days

    Hi All, Mediclaim Kada established company madhun, sum insured Rs 5 lac policy Chya premium var 10 lac use Kara and yearly free healt check and 60% bonus . For more information pls call 9833779824

  • Sanjay A.
    2 days

    Miss Beauty n Serious Brains !!!

  • Kishore M.
    2 days

    One more Useless and sold person !!

  • Yogesh P.
    2 days

    Useless theories by her. China is steadily stealing from the world Copyright technology And a lot more Unless the entire world puts a stop on this nonsense China. We will all be slaves in the next 20 years

  • Ritu R.
    2 days

    Not at all impressive ...!!!

  • Suyash M.
    2 days

    Well articulate!!

  • Dee R.
    3 days

    Can you believe she is 49 years old?

  • Manoj M.
    3 days

    Hope there's some law that forces countries to limit the extent of taxation like in India on fuel and a manner of public spending as in most developing countries the ruling parties spend recklessly

  • Surjeet S.
    3 days

    what accent is this??

  • Rajesh K.
    3 days

    Great Analysis by Gita Gopinath

  • Francis S.
    3 days

    How is she become an economist...😂😂😂

  • Francis S.
    3 days

    This girl is an absolute nonsense... 😂😂😂

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.