Global Tributes For Sushant Singh Rajput

The death of Sushant Singh Rajput was mourned across countries… from Indonesia and France to Israel and Pakistan.

06/23/2020 3:57 PMupdated: 06/24/2020 7:40 AM
321 comments

  • Deepa V.
    4 days

    He was such a brilliant person having all rounder qualities...If he would have been in abroad then It had never done so...

  • Israt M.
    4 days

    Cbi plz

  • Ralda
    5 days

    So sad

  • Abigail A.
    07/14/2020 12:14

    We'll, Sushant SR has millions of Fans around the World. One of the nation is Malaysia. I'm one of his Fan from Malaysia that supports him n waiting for the CBI investigation to take place n his murderous be caught n be put behind bars.

  • Ritik J.
    07/13/2020 11:34

    Kash laut aate

  • Sudha S.
    07/12/2020 04:16

    Kaha tum chale gay.

  • Casilda P.
    07/11/2020 18:55

    This proves he was very well known, highly educated super star ❤️✨ not like the others 😏

  • Kirti K.
    07/11/2020 18:52

    Sushant Singh Rajput a intellectual, brilliant, multi telented, multi Tasker made our country proud = Justice for Sushant & CBI for Sushant

  • Shizu K.
    07/11/2020 18:12

    ❤🙏

  • Roshni G.
    07/11/2020 15:50

    If it wud have been possible.wud have ask god 2 return him again 2 this world.well... Its just a wish

  • Roshni G.
    07/11/2020 15:48

    Yes hes much loved across the world.all i can say.i vry much regret his departure

  • Jaishree N.
    07/11/2020 07:35

    Wow !! What a tribute ! Well deserved

  • Swapna M.
    07/10/2020 20:10

    Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput 😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠

  • Meenu C.
    07/10/2020 17:49

    A sad fan from pakistan ...😥

  • Resh M.
    07/10/2020 17:06

    All over the world suffering the death of ssr

  • Gurpreet K.
    07/10/2020 16:45

    Who could have been more smart and dashing and smiling like him.. Our Nation has lost a true gem. ❤

  • Saloni K.
    07/10/2020 05:00

    Also in myanmar

  • Pooja J.
    07/09/2020 11:51

    Plzz show ths vdeo to those basterds who r alwys ask ( who is sushant) feeling vry proud to see tht he achieved so much respect in his small career bt feeling bad also coz he want to do lot more # justice fr sushant

  • SangtyLa T.
    07/08/2020 14:56

    😭😭😭😭😭😭💓💓💓💓💓😭😭

  • K N.
    07/08/2020 11:22

    Omg at least Bihar politicians left with some honesty to get justice for this Gem