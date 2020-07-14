Global Tributes For Sushant Singh Rajput

Divyanshi Jain, The CBSE Class 12 Topper
IMA Signals Covid-19 Community Transmission In India
Watch The Musical Manhunt Of Bihar Police
When Old Indian Newspapers Surfaced On A French Peak
The Landlords Of The Moon
Why Good Bridges Remain A Bridge Too Far For India
He was such a brilliant person having all rounder qualities...If he would have been in abroad then It had never done so...
Cbi plz
So sad
We'll, Sushant SR has millions of Fans around the World.
One of the nation is Malaysia.
I'm one of his Fan from Malaysia that supports him n waiting for the CBI investigation to take place n his murderous be caught n be put behind bars.
Kash laut aate
Kaha tum chale gay.
This proves he was very well known, highly educated super star ❤️✨ not like the others 😏
Sushant Singh Rajput a intellectual, brilliant, multi telented, multi Tasker made our country proud = Justice for Sushant & CBI for Sushant
❤🙏
If it wud have been possible.wud have ask god 2 return him again 2 this world.well...
Its just a wish
Yes hes much loved across the world.all i can say.i vry much regret his departure
Wow !! What a tribute ! Well deserved
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput 😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠
A sad fan from pakistan ...😥
All over the world suffering the death of ssr
Who could have been more smart and dashing and smiling like him.. Our Nation has lost a true gem. ❤
Also in myanmar
Plzz show ths vdeo to those basterds who r alwys ask ( who is sushant) feeling vry proud to see tht he achieved so much respect in his small career bt feeling bad also coz he want to do lot more # justice fr sushant
😭😭😭😭😭😭💓💓💓💓💓😭😭
Omg at least Bihar politicians left with some honesty to get justice for this Gem
321 comments
Deepa V.4 days
He was such a brilliant person having all rounder qualities...If he would have been in abroad then It had never done so...
Israt M.4 days
Cbi plz
Ralda5 days
So sad
Abigail A.07/14/2020 12:14
We'll, Sushant SR has millions of Fans around the World. One of the nation is Malaysia. I'm one of his Fan from Malaysia that supports him n waiting for the CBI investigation to take place n his murderous be caught n be put behind bars.
Ritik J.07/13/2020 11:34
Kash laut aate
Sudha S.07/12/2020 04:16
Kaha tum chale gay.
Casilda P.07/11/2020 18:55
This proves he was very well known, highly educated super star ❤️✨ not like the others 😏
Kirti K.07/11/2020 18:52
Sushant Singh Rajput a intellectual, brilliant, multi telented, multi Tasker made our country proud = Justice for Sushant & CBI for Sushant
Shizu K.07/11/2020 18:12
❤🙏
Roshni G.07/11/2020 15:50
If it wud have been possible.wud have ask god 2 return him again 2 this world.well... Its just a wish
Roshni G.07/11/2020 15:48
Yes hes much loved across the world.all i can say.i vry much regret his departure
Jaishree N.07/11/2020 07:35
Wow !! What a tribute ! Well deserved
Swapna M.07/10/2020 20:10
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput 😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠
Meenu C.07/10/2020 17:49
A sad fan from pakistan ...😥
Resh M.07/10/2020 17:06
All over the world suffering the death of ssr
Gurpreet K.07/10/2020 16:45
Who could have been more smart and dashing and smiling like him.. Our Nation has lost a true gem. ❤
Saloni K.07/10/2020 05:00
Also in myanmar
Pooja J.07/09/2020 11:51
Plzz show ths vdeo to those basterds who r alwys ask ( who is sushant) feeling vry proud to see tht he achieved so much respect in his small career bt feeling bad also coz he want to do lot more # justice fr sushant
SangtyLa T.07/08/2020 14:56
😭😭😭😭😭😭💓💓💓💓💓😭😭
K N.07/08/2020 11:22
Omg at least Bihar politicians left with some honesty to get justice for this Gem