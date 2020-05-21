Goa Quarantine Fails To Impress Pooja Bedi

"The Carnival of the Animals" for health care workers around the world
Sarkareyum nattukareyum kabalipicha app companikethirey case edukuka.
Lol miss pooja, this is our swach bharat. Just that you were unfortunate enough to stay in a place where regular people stay. I would say this is a lot cleaner than most of the places in India. In india, basic hygiene and cleanliness isnt a necessity, but a luxury reserved for the rich. And the saddest part is, it's the general public that has set this standard through their behaviour.
As for those that are criticizing her, they don't understand the importance of good hygiene specially in these times. Forget covid, quarantined people will suffer from other respiratory diseases due to all the dust, mold and fungus in the airtight room.
Indians will never accept criticism and that is why India is the way it is.
Overacting as always
She clearly has a cold but she has a point. Hope she doesn't have covid
Don't expect 5star stuff at this time. It might be discolored and not unhygienic. U seem to not liking many things of govt. ask your father to take ur care.
Yucckkkkssss
Instead of thanking govt she is complaining 🤬🤬Govt has quarantined you here to protect others form wuhan virus and you are complaining as if you have paid for this trip ,be contend with what you are getting.
I think she made a valid point. thers no point of an outrage
Quarantine centers ought to to clean and sanitized irrespective of who they are hosting....there is nothing wrong in what Pooja Bedi has said!
Anyone staying in unhygienic conditions is at risk!
That's precisely the point ...... This Institutional Qurantine business is a Whole lot of Bullshit and People are better off going to their House and Staying at Home !!!
Speak the truth!
Stop complaining
How come she got an AC while there are people quarantined in rooms without proper lighting ,beds and ventilation ?
Just because she’s a celebrity her main point of getting hygiene rather than comfort (which she clearly mentions again n again ) is actually more criticised !! If a normal person would have mentioned it ppl would have cursed the govt !! She’s right .. what if the Previous quarantined ppl leave back their germs 🦠 in this place and if it’s not cleaned or sanitised after their departure it’s totally unsafe for other ppl who come for being quarantined !! This would at last lead to more no of ppl being affected by this virus rather than flattening the curve !!
Who the fck asked her to travel to goa.. she might as well shut the fck up and stay home.. this isn't holiday time moron.. you aint a goan btw!
Madam atleast u have got best room , stop doing this extra drama
Pray ther is no anarchy ...... The common man will stone you to death ......
Think about the people who are nt even getting this much of facility for quarantine so it's much better if u go nd she our proud farmer condition
Yup everything seems unclean here .
Then what u r expcting madam ... U have plenty of time kindly clean it
