back

Grammy Hopeful Falguni Shah On Music & Motherhood

This New York-based Indian musician composed songs to answer her son’s frequent questions about the Indian way of life. That album has now been nominated for a Grammy. Falguni Shah, aka Falu, spoke to Brut India about her music’s global popularity. 🎼🎤🇮🇳

02/03/2019 1:31 PM
  • 494.9k
  • 270

142 comments

  • Amarender R.
    03/07/2019 03:29

    Good luck madam👍👍👍

  • Mehul S.
    03/05/2019 06:55

    I think Sing-Along for the whole family is an excellent concept.

  • Vikas V.
    03/05/2019 05:17

    Isn't she resembling @radhika Madan

  • Him S.
    03/04/2019 15:33

    Beautiful

  • Utsav M.
    03/03/2019 11:11

    interesting, she composed the last song in 7/4 .. But meh, is it Grammy worthy?

  • Abhishek S.
    03/03/2019 10:26

    Proud on you 😀😀

  • Sapan M.
    03/03/2019 04:21

    ☺️

  • Mukesh N.
    03/02/2019 05:45

    Congratulations mem

  • Wahid H.
    03/01/2019 16:20

    Five oceans.. not seven.. may be you meant seven seas?

  • Sharmila K.
    03/01/2019 08:09

    Amazing ..

  • Partha S.
    02/28/2019 16:37

    ata eng

  • Jay P.
    02/28/2019 14:12

  • Yaashi S.
    02/26/2019 17:49

    ... inspiration🤗✌✌

  • Mani V.
    02/26/2019 14:53

    Bava♥♥

  • Rahul R.
    02/24/2019 09:23

  • Lipika S.
    02/23/2019 17:02

    aise maa bhnio😂

  • Mohira's
    02/23/2019 16:37

    Wooow

  • Aayushi J.
    02/23/2019 15:23

    Impeccable !!! Break a leg !!

  • Kavita N.
    02/23/2019 13:22

    This is reality...indian people admire more of India when they are out of india.....still doing great job by making people realising about the richness of Indian art and culture....and a must learning thing for we Indians who are running towards western

  • Santosh P.
    02/23/2019 11:23

    Best luck...!