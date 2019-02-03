back
Grammy Hopeful Falguni Shah On Music & Motherhood
This New York-based Indian musician composed songs to answer her son’s frequent questions about the Indian way of life. That album has now been nominated for a Grammy. Falguni Shah, aka Falu, spoke to Brut India about her music’s global popularity. 🎼🎤🇮🇳
02/03/2019 1:31 PM
- 494.9k
- 11.6k
- 270
142 comments
Amarender R.03/07/2019 03:29
Good luck madam👍👍👍
Mehul S.03/05/2019 06:55
I think Sing-Along for the whole family is an excellent concept.
Vikas V.03/05/2019 05:17
Isn't she resembling @radhika Madan
Him S.03/04/2019 15:33
Beautiful
Utsav M.03/03/2019 11:11
interesting, she composed the last song in 7/4 .. But meh, is it Grammy worthy?
Abhishek S.03/03/2019 10:26
Proud on you 😀😀
Sapan M.03/03/2019 04:21
☺️
Mukesh N.03/02/2019 05:45
Congratulations mem
Wahid H.03/01/2019 16:20
Five oceans.. not seven.. may be you meant seven seas?
Sharmila K.03/01/2019 08:09
Amazing ..
Partha S.02/28/2019 16:37
ata eng
Jay P.02/28/2019 14:12
https://youtu.be/g1td1wVB3Z4 Analysis of Grammy Awards, its facts and Indians who won this prestigious music award. Please subscribe and share to motivate us for more analysis on regular basis .
Yaashi S.02/26/2019 17:49
... inspiration🤗✌✌
Mani V.02/26/2019 14:53
Bava♥♥
Rahul R.02/24/2019 09:23
Plzz chek out this awsm melodic track https://youtu.be/inHfmuACDQY And plzz subscribe this 🙏🙏
Lipika S.02/23/2019 17:02
aise maa bhnio😂
Mohira's02/23/2019 16:37
Wooow
Aayushi J.02/23/2019 15:23
Impeccable !!! Break a leg !!
Kavita N.02/23/2019 13:22
This is reality...indian people admire more of India when they are out of india.....still doing great job by making people realising about the richness of Indian art and culture....and a must learning thing for we Indians who are running towards western
Santosh P.02/23/2019 11:23
Best luck...!