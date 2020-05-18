back
Great Indian Wedding 1, Pandemic 0
India's destination weddings have a new address: Zoom. Would you get married over the app?💍💻
05/18/2020 4:57 AM
43 comments
Sandip J.6 days
Baraati log aa jao.... 🤣�ey
Brut India7 days
Check out how the take place here:
Ather R.7 days
And the government wants to ban zoom 😂
Swati S.05/19/2020 03:28
ideaa 😜😜
Akshay K.05/18/2020 21:18
look people already started doing it😂😂😂😂😂
Shefali D.05/18/2020 20:43
look how advance these people are...🤭
Vishal G.05/18/2020 15:19
baba ye dekhi
Shivani T.05/18/2020 14:20
no excuses now 😂
Apurba K.05/18/2020 12:19
Absolutely magnificent. Absolutely great. Absolutely stunning. Awesome. Really Amazing.
Nazneen I.05/18/2020 12:07
howz d idea
Ritika K.05/18/2020 11:53
I don’t understand such weddings
Megha V.05/18/2020 10:46
Priyanka Chouhan .... Dkho best way
Rajiv S.05/18/2020 09:09
: mere ko lagta hai December me aisa hi kuch na karna pade. 😂
Shweta S.05/18/2020 08:46
good idea 🙈🙈😂😂
Rabia C.05/18/2020 08:38
Aggarwal 😂😂 bht jldi thy
Siddharth S.05/18/2020 08:38
🎊
Anirudh J.05/18/2020 07:51
@yuvrah
Shivam K.05/18/2020 07:42
you can also dont this
Mohit D.05/18/2020 07:37
Get Married like this.
Rahul V.05/18/2020 06:57
Sach Ho Gyi Kahani kalyug ki Ch_t Ch_ _ gi Computer Pe Lu_d khada Reh Jayega😆😆