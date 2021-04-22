back

Gujarat Mosque Steps Up To Ease Covid-19 Burden

As hospitals struggle to find beds, religious places like this masjid in Vadodara are opening their doors for Covid-19 patients.

22/04/2021 5:27 AM
  • 88K
  • 125

110 comments

  • Ana D.
    8 minutes

    Why there's no strict lockdown with curfew. Without that you cannot stopped the spreading. Here in Australia we have 3 to 5 day lockdown even for two positive Covid cases.

  • Syed T.
    17 minutes

    Astaghfirullah!!!!

  • Neha P.
    37 minutes

    Best way to approach god 🙏💐

  • King R.
    37 minutes

    It is very grateful to the people who are helping in such a way by providing beds in all religious places either masjid mandir or gurudwara. Truly people understand people’s need while government creates hatred play politics and just blame others in such a hard time of pandemic. Modi govt failed completely to handle pandemic while other countries are controlling better.

  • Aruna C.
    38 minutes

    Even jain temples in mumbai have been converted to covid care centres. Go thru d link plz.

  • Harsh D.
    42 minutes

    ?

  • Saeed A.
    44 minutes

    Very nice 👍🏻

  • Marie A.
    an hour

    Yeomen service

  • Jyotsna A.
    an hour

    Don't try to think in negative way, every masjid, every temple, every church, now is to be converted into covid centres, remember these is to give information to public, not for publicity plz because no one is going to help us plz we will fight against covid by unity..

  • محمد س.
    an hour

    Still you won't be tolerated in india

  • Rajesh T.
    an hour

    ❤️🙏🙏🙏

  • A R.
    an hour

    Hope humanity ,brotherhood will teach lesson to haters

  • Imran K.
    an hour

    This is what we need in crisis. What is the point of having a Mosque or Temple if u can't enter when u suffer and need help.

  • Shibananda P.
    2 hours

    A big salute sir 🙏. Thank you

  • Krishnaswamy K.
    2 hours

    Convert the stadiums for covid

  • Anwesha D.
    2 hours

    Whether it is the interfaith dilemma or the question of which religious organization is grabbing more spotlight ....... above all these issues what needs to be observed is the sincere and heartfelt service to humanity by so many seemingly ordinary (but extraordinary in their efforts) people of our nation. I am from a typical science and technology back ground ........ but i do not hesitate an inch to support the fact that "where science & technology fails ..... Faith prevails" ........ and this faith is nothing other than the belief in doing good for the humanity ...... it is essentially an expression of genuine kindness and empathy .

  • Amaresh P.
    2 hours

    Take sometime to Share abt swami Narayan temple too

  • Prakruti D.
    3 hours

    Much appreciated!!!!

  • Hitesh J.
    3 hours

    This is a biased news.

  • Rajan R.
    3 hours

    Salute to the real religion

