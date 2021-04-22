back
Gujarat Mosque Steps Up To Ease Covid-19 Burden
As hospitals struggle to find beds, religious places like this masjid in Vadodara are opening their doors for Covid-19 patients.
22/04/2021 5:27 AM
- 88K
- 5.1K
- 125
110 comments
Ana D.8 minutes
Why there's no strict lockdown with curfew. Without that you cannot stopped the spreading. Here in Australia we have 3 to 5 day lockdown even for two positive Covid cases.
Syed T.17 minutes
Astaghfirullah!!!!
Neha P.37 minutes
Best way to approach god 🙏💐
King R.37 minutes
It is very grateful to the people who are helping in such a way by providing beds in all religious places either masjid mandir or gurudwara. Truly people understand people’s need while government creates hatred play politics and just blame others in such a hard time of pandemic. Modi govt failed completely to handle pandemic while other countries are controlling better.
Aruna C.38 minutes
Even jain temples in mumbai have been converted to covid care centres. Go thru d link plz.
Harsh D.42 minutes
?
Saeed A.44 minutes
Very nice 👍🏻
Marie A.an hour
Yeomen service
Jyotsna A.an hour
Don't try to think in negative way, every masjid, every temple, every church, now is to be converted into covid centres, remember these is to give information to public, not for publicity plz because no one is going to help us plz we will fight against covid by unity..
محمد س.an hour
Still you won't be tolerated in india
Rajesh T.an hour
❤️🙏🙏🙏
A R.an hour
Hope humanity ,brotherhood will teach lesson to haters
Imran K.an hour
This is what we need in crisis. What is the point of having a Mosque or Temple if u can't enter when u suffer and need help.
Shibananda P.2 hours
A big salute sir 🙏. Thank you
Krishnaswamy K.2 hours
Convert the stadiums for covid
Anwesha D.2 hours
Whether it is the interfaith dilemma or the question of which religious organization is grabbing more spotlight ....... above all these issues what needs to be observed is the sincere and heartfelt service to humanity by so many seemingly ordinary (but extraordinary in their efforts) people of our nation. I am from a typical science and technology back ground ........ but i do not hesitate an inch to support the fact that "where science & technology fails ..... Faith prevails" ........ and this faith is nothing other than the belief in doing good for the humanity ...... it is essentially an expression of genuine kindness and empathy .
Amaresh P.2 hours
Take sometime to Share abt swami Narayan temple too
Prakruti D.3 hours
Much appreciated!!!!
Hitesh J.3 hours
This is a biased news.
Rajan R.3 hours
Salute to the real religion