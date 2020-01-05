back

Hand Stitched Back, Cop Recovers From Surgery

After his hand was chopped off in a clash with a group of Nihangs in Patiala, this is how Assistant Sub-Inspector Harjeet Singh is doing now. 😮😮

04/28/2020 1:27 PMupdated: 04/28/2020 2:09 PM
  • 45.3k
  • 93

90 comments

  • Akanksha C.
    2 days

    Jai Hind sir.

  • Wasim F.
    6 days

    A big Salute to Doctors. Get well soon sardar ji.

  • Sunita N.
    7 days

    🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏

  • Catherine L.
    7 days

    Nobody has the right to do this, inhumane n ........!

  • Joby J.
    05/01/2020 18:19

    BraveHeart!! Hope you recover soon to keep us safe again!!

  • Abdul M.
    05/01/2020 12:23

    Get well soon

  • Seena H.
    05/01/2020 08:08

    Thank God, get well soon 💐👍

  • Satinder K.
    04/30/2020 18:15

    God bless you

  • Narayanan S.
    04/30/2020 15:35

    Take care sir

  • Padmaja P.
    04/30/2020 14:32

    Bless you Mr Harjeet Singh...

  • Rehana S.
    04/29/2020 16:13

    Brave man need no support bcoz God is always with them...

  • Alexander S.
    04/29/2020 12:17

    Salute you sir you are really a great sewak

  • Manmit K.
    04/29/2020 11:15

    Thank you sir please get well soon

  • Margaret M.
    04/29/2020 10:11

    Get well soon Sir

  • Sumita M.
    04/29/2020 09:23

    Get well soon 🙏🏻

  • Mugdha R.
    04/29/2020 08:07

    My salute to police officer and meducal staff.Jai Hind.

  • Sudha G.
    04/29/2020 07:37

    May he be blessed with good health and his family, the courage to be in support with him in crisis.

  • Saiteja G.
    04/29/2020 04:59

    Good news...

  • Vijay S.
    04/29/2020 04:34

    Thanks to the medical team who made it possible.Salute to this brave heart officer💪 The simple smile on his face is a complete book of courage,modesty and faith in itself.

  • Tarun K.
    04/29/2020 03:33

    SHER KA BACHCHA. JEENE KA HAUSLA DENEWALA.