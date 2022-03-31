back

Haridwar, Ganga aarti... and Will Smith

Will Smith who is in the news for all the wrong reasons once took spirituality lessons during his trip to India in 2019. #tbt

31/03/2022 4:27 PM
  • 64.9K
  • 176

And even more

  1. 5:25

    The life of Selena

  2. 5:23

    The truth about Rosalía

  3. 5:12

    Who is David Dobrik?

  4. 4:17

    Meet the cult of Kristen Stewart

  5. 13:57

    Documentary: (S)Ex-Mormons Part 2: How an ex-Mormon couple saved their marriage with sex and porn

  6. 8:34

    The life of Will Smith

166 comments

  • Nar P.
    an hour

    Becoming spiritual is not an overnight thing. Must keep on practicing.

  • Balakrishnan V.
    an hour

    Christians attracted to Hinduism and Hindus attracted to west

  • Cristina G.
    2 hours

    Pity that it didn’t made you any Good, Will Smith! Very sad for your unforgivable aggression at the oscars. You should have been invited to leave! Very sad , when the world needs love! I understand that you want to protect your loving ones, but this is not the way! It’s because of this type of attitude, that world isn’t a better place. It’s good that you are sorry, at least! Very sad 😞

  • Jeanne G.
    2 hours

    Looks as if he needs a redo. He is ridiculous! Its ok for a young dude to slip her his pickle. Butt hurt over a joke. Little willy man up. Douche

  • Tony F.
    3 hours

    Scientologist!

  • Tera K.
    3 hours

    Oh who cares

  • Steven S.
    3 hours

    He didn’t learn crap while there then!! Maybe if he would of listened and actually did it for real instead of doing it for the public this would mean something but he didn’t he’s a joke he’s not the man we all thought he was!!￼

  • Hushmand I.
    3 hours

    It was not punching it was slapping.

  • Palwinder S.
    3 hours

    He must be in the rss

  • Aroti K.
    4 hours

    Such an hypocrite and confused person.

  • Mamta K.
    4 hours

    But he forget to endure patience, tolerance and humility while taking spiritual lesson.

  • Zain K.
    4 hours

    There is something called balance. Balance is what makes things sustainable. The way self-proclaimed gurus go about selling spirituality, no wonder spirituality itself has become a distractor for many. Oh yes, distractor!

  • Dhiki P.
    4 hours

    Didn't appreciate his behavior. He seems far away from down to earth.

  • Robert W.
    5 hours

    Fk him

  • Gaurav R.
    5 hours

    Typical liberal brut . Now blaming hinduism for the slap ???? But says terrorism has no religion otherwise … Disgusting journalism

  • Sithin P.
    5 hours

    He Understood that inspite of being Coward, Should take things in his hand for protecting Dignity of his Wife who is ailing from a Disease when she was mocked. Jai Hindutva

  • Nathalie K.
    5 hours

    The culprit is Jada pinkett.

  • Maggie S.
    5 hours

    Very nice

  • ElvisNata H.
    5 hours

    Foks, imagine what kind of power and controll Jada has on Will! God damn, and dont forget that Jada cheated on Will a couple of years a go!! Great job Jada! And for you Will, i think you should consider killing you self.....

  • Cindy S.
    5 hours

    Seems he needs to work on his spirituality a lot more. Disgraceful actions of violence are not acceptable......ever.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.