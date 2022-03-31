back
Haridwar, Ganga aarti... and Will Smith
Will Smith who is in the news for all the wrong reasons once took spirituality lessons during his trip to India in 2019. #tbt
31/03/2022 4:27 PM
166 comments
Nar P.an hour
Becoming spiritual is not an overnight thing. Must keep on practicing.
Balakrishnan V.an hour
Christians attracted to Hinduism and Hindus attracted to west
Cristina G.2 hours
Pity that it didn’t made you any Good, Will Smith! Very sad for your unforgivable aggression at the oscars. You should have been invited to leave! Very sad , when the world needs love! I understand that you want to protect your loving ones, but this is not the way! It’s because of this type of attitude, that world isn’t a better place. It’s good that you are sorry, at least! Very sad 😞
Jeanne G.2 hours
Looks as if he needs a redo. He is ridiculous! Its ok for a young dude to slip her his pickle. Butt hurt over a joke. Little willy man up. Douche
Tony F.3 hours
Scientologist!
Tera K.3 hours
Oh who cares
Steven S.3 hours
He didn’t learn crap while there then!! Maybe if he would of listened and actually did it for real instead of doing it for the public this would mean something but he didn’t he’s a joke he’s not the man we all thought he was!!￼
Hushmand I.3 hours
It was not punching it was slapping.
Palwinder S.3 hours
He must be in the rss
Aroti K.4 hours
Such an hypocrite and confused person.
Mamta K.4 hours
But he forget to endure patience, tolerance and humility while taking spiritual lesson.
Zain K.4 hours
There is something called balance. Balance is what makes things sustainable. The way self-proclaimed gurus go about selling spirituality, no wonder spirituality itself has become a distractor for many. Oh yes, distractor!
Dhiki P.4 hours
Didn't appreciate his behavior. He seems far away from down to earth.
Robert W.5 hours
Fk him
Gaurav R.5 hours
Typical liberal brut . Now blaming hinduism for the slap ???? But says terrorism has no religion otherwise … Disgusting journalism
Sithin P.5 hours
He Understood that inspite of being Coward, Should take things in his hand for protecting Dignity of his Wife who is ailing from a Disease when she was mocked. Jai Hindutva
Nathalie K.5 hours
The culprit is Jada pinkett.
Maggie S.5 hours
Very nice
ElvisNata H.5 hours
Foks, imagine what kind of power and controll Jada has on Will! God damn, and dont forget that Jada cheated on Will a couple of years a go!! Great job Jada! And for you Will, i think you should consider killing you self.....
Cindy S.5 hours
Seems he needs to work on his spirituality a lot more. Disgraceful actions of violence are not acceptable......ever.