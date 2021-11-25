back

Haryana Doctor Eats Cow Dung On Camera

A doctor from Haryana thinks cow dung and urine helps in delivering babies normally. So he consumed it himself.

25/11/2021 2:57 PM
1075 comments

  • Syeda F.
    6 hours

    I wish Facebook had a puke emoji reaction for such posts 🤮🤮🤮

  • Shahzad K.
    14 hours

    Bull shit 😆

  • Joydip K.
    14 hours

    Khan Ishu https://www.opindia.com/2021/05/islamic-preacher-zakir-naik-explains-the-benefits-of-drinking-camel-urine/

  • Zain A.
    15 hours

    Two nation theory... Thanks alama Iqbal and Jinnah 🥰

  • Sharon L.
    a day

    Vile 🤮🤮

  • Akbar A.
    a day

    If there are such doctors in India, why didn't

  • Akbar A.
    a day

    How many people have you wronged

  • Siraj S.
    a day

    Tujhe doctor ki degree kisne di..., 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️ tera dimag main gobar bhara h😝😝

  • Shahid B.
    a day

    Ya Allah in ko b thori hdayat Dy .. kesy kesy insan peda kr diye dunya Mai bhgwaan..chutiyaa

  • Raza N.
    a day

    That last part " Normal pregnancy, to have experienced this" Sir are you sure you are aware what you're saying? 😂

  • Mehwish Q.
    a day

    🤮🤮🤮

  • Irtaza I.
    a day

    Full of bullsh!t!

  • Fardin A.
    a day

    Gobar ka juice 🥤 😂

  • Aku A.
    2 days

    No 1 Gandu

  • Subhabrata D.
    2 days

    I guess his certificates are just like our PMs 🤣😅

  • Dave D.
    2 days

    Stupid.....

  • Koko K.
    2 days

    🤦🏻‍♀️ 🤦🏻‍♀️ 🤦🏻‍♀️ This guy must be a bhakt! Next thing he will be receiving a Pad man shree award or whatever it’s called.

  • Chaudary A.
    2 days

    Jahil

  • Malik U.
    2 days

    Lanat

  • Irfan A.
    2 days

    He is destroying his health as well as business 🤔

