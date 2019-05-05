He's A 'Tailented' Thief!

He's up to some serious monkey business. 💵🐒
72 comments
Manoj G.06/04/2019 07:56
🤣🤣🤣🤣
Ramakant S.05/28/2019 14:29
Naec
Arafat K.05/27/2019 14:19
Haha haha bhagwan le gya h bhai jane dooo
Surendra S.05/27/2019 06:44
Super
Gurnam S.05/26/2019 03:29
monkey is very intelligent
Gobind S.05/25/2019 17:05
Hahaha
Deepak K.05/25/2019 16:52
Dane Dane Me Likha H Khane Wale Ka Naan. Jai Sri Ram
Arun A.05/24/2019 14:41
Jai Sri Ram
Nur B.05/23/2019 16:47
Denjar manky
Tejwantsingh T.05/21/2019 04:18
A eana kolo he suter onda na
Yuva V.05/16/2019 08:01
Sema idea wooow
Shaarib S.05/13/2019 08:25
Hmm good idea
Anmol P.05/08/2019 15:13
This is the biggest chowkidar 🤣🤣
Zolo K.05/07/2019 17:52
It's happen only India n China...
Ratish05/06/2019 22:02
😠😡
Brut India05/06/2019 13:44
"This is a trained monkey and it is the second time a similar incident has happened. We have complained to the police." https://www.indiatoday.in/trending-news/story/monkey-enters-kanpur-toll-booth-and-steals-money-from-cash-counter-watch-viral-video-1516126-2019-05-03
Mohit V.05/06/2019 10:32
aa tu shimla toh ki chak le ayea
Vaibhav S.05/06/2019 02:42
Bas yehi dekhna reh gaya tha 😂😂
Deepak K.05/05/2019 18:43
ye sab kya karne lage jaate saaath
Rajnandini M.05/05/2019 18:17
Up things!