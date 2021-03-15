back
Healing The World Through Belly-Dancing
Damini Sahay quit her job as a clinical psychologist to pursue belly-dancing. She spoke to Brut about the unique dance form and dealing with the stigma attached to it.
35 comments
Rooman R.a day
Never give up on your dreams
Harish K.2 days
Everyone can dance
Hufrish G.2 days
Awesome.
Samridhi P.2 days
It's true that society will bark behind your back😊 but u have proved girl.... Ure a great motivator for those girls who usually kill their dreams jst bcz "society kya Kahegi' . Society ka toh kam hai bolna... But hmara kam hai unka muuu bnd krna. 😊
Nashwan L.3 days
If she was my psychiatrist I would go to her for regular check up.
Anamika S.3 days
Chalo belly dancing classes
Sailee B.3 days
Singh
Shivendra V.3 days
You flashed instantly. Glad that I know you. Love Damini. Flower Power 🏵️
Pankaj T.3 days
God bless you Ma'am.
Angie A.3 days
But the point is that's what u feeling n not the observer He is still looking at chest hips n belly as chest hips n belly n getting no holistic view...if you look at the origin of this dance type you will understand why...
Angie A.3 days
But why do we have to wear so less clothes in this dance type...look at all other dance it has only dance no skin show
Sarbani M.3 days
Why couldn't she be both? Can't a psychologist belly dance?
Anurag S.3 days
If we can heal through dance. Then everyone would be doing mujra
Agha A.3 days
We need some psychologist like this 😁
Rubina S.3 days
if dis doesn't inspires you den wat will?
Saleh A.3 days
I want to have SEX with you after your dance 💃😎
Hassan S.3 days
which nite club is she at..???
Abdul R.3 days
Arabian Sheikh will be very happy with your dance.we Indian don’t know much about this dance
Hervé F.3 days
Congratulations to her to make her dreams come true 👏 Passion instead of the reason. The most important is to be happy. I encourage her to continue.
Batool S.3 days
We need more people ike u!