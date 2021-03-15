back

Healing The World Through Belly-Dancing

Damini Sahay quit her job as a clinical psychologist to pursue belly-dancing. She spoke to Brut about the unique dance form and dealing with the stigma attached to it.

15/03/2021 3:37 PMupdated: 15/03/2021 3:39 PM
  • 74.2K
  • 43

35 comments

  • Rooman R.
    a day

    Never give up on your dreams

  • Harish K.
    2 days

    Everyone can dance

  • Hufrish G.
    2 days

    Awesome.

  • Samridhi P.
    2 days

    It's true that society will bark behind your back😊 but u have proved girl.... Ure a great motivator for those girls who usually kill their dreams jst bcz "society kya Kahegi' . Society ka toh kam hai bolna... But hmara kam hai unka muuu bnd krna. 😊

  • Nashwan L.
    3 days

    If she was my psychiatrist I would go to her for regular check up.

  • Anamika S.
    3 days

    Chalo belly dancing classes

  • Sailee B.
    3 days

    Singh

  • Shivendra V.
    3 days

    You flashed instantly. Glad that I know you. Love Damini. Flower Power 🏵️

  • Pankaj T.
    3 days

    God bless you Ma'am.

  • Angie A.
    3 days

    But the point is that's what u feeling n not the observer He is still looking at chest hips n belly as chest hips n belly n getting no holistic view...if you look at the origin of this dance type you will understand why...

  • Angie A.
    3 days

    But why do we have to wear so less clothes in this dance type...look at all other dance it has only dance no skin show

  • Sarbani M.
    3 days

    Why couldn't she be both? Can't a psychologist belly dance?

  • Anurag S.
    3 days

    If we can heal through dance. Then everyone would be doing mujra

  • Agha A.
    3 days

    We need some psychologist like this 😁

  • Rubina S.
    3 days

    if dis doesn't inspires you den wat will?

  • Saleh A.
    3 days

    I want to have SEX with you after your dance 💃😎

  • Hassan S.
    3 days

    which nite club is she at..???

  • Abdul R.
    3 days

    Arabian Sheikh will be very happy with your dance.we Indian don’t know much about this dance

  • Hervé F.
    3 days

    Congratulations to her to make her dreams come true 👏 Passion instead of the reason. The most important is to be happy. I encourage her to continue.

  • Batool S.
    3 days

    We need more people ike u!

