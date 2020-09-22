back

Health Minister On Irresponsible Covid Behaviour

The health minister condemned people's relaxed attitude towards the pandemic. 🏖

09/22/2020 5:27 AM
  • 70.0k
  • 88

86 comments

  • SA J.
    3 days

    Some people were very irresponsible hosting mass gatherings. They are called politicians.

  • Zoheb K.
    4 days

    Govt ki koi jimmedari nahi! Sab public aur opposition ki galti h!

  • Takhellambam N.
    4 days

    Irresponsible by you n ur chaiwala group

  • Prasanth J.
    5 days

    When people can't do the job assigned , they start blaming others..... Be it any post ....:(

  • Mohan K.
    5 days

    Focus on improving medical infrastructure, atleast from now on. Don't let, blaming, become a habit and lifestyle. Strive to be a little professional.

  • Geetika G.
    5 days

    Chalo somebody thinks ki BJP mein MP bhi hai sab kehte hai bharat sarkar to 2 1/2 (dhai) aadmi ki hai

  • Nataraj G.
    5 days

    Exactly, most of them are irresponsible

  • Debabrata C.
    5 days

    লোকসভা is spreading corona।

  • Debabrata C.
    5 days

    An irresponsible PM is the root cause don't try to shift the goal post Hasha you are also a bhakta of PM। Thali bazano WH O me jao।

  • Shamim A.
    5 days

    exactly, Namaste Trump event was the example of that.......

  • Joshim U.
    6 days

    Give them cow dung everything will be fine.

  • Naveenta G.
    6 days

    No strict orders or enforcement but blame it on people.

  • Shrimanta R.
    6 days

    Lack of proper education

  • Ayan S.
    6 days

    Minister ji is being requested to visit in govt hospitals and testing centres to watch what kind of protocol is maintained over there.... Govt hospitals are supposed to be under his own ministries purview...

  • Bunnie S.
    6 days

    That's true.

  • Swapan K.
    6 days

    An useless chatukar and a shame in the name of doctor.

  • Prathicksha M.
    6 days

    Shame. Inability of the system to maintain the health and economy of the country and now you blame it all on the people. You cannot blame the irresponsible behaviour of yours on the people. You do not have factual data on anything.

  • Bharath S.
    6 days

    He is right...

  • Kailash P.
    6 days

    Bjp walas are masters of spoiling things and afterwards giving moral lectures on spoiled things. Disgusting

  • Sunny S.
    6 days

    What about thali bajao ?

