Health Minister On Irresponsible Covid Behaviour

SA J.3 days
Some people were very irresponsible hosting mass gatherings. They are called politicians.
Zoheb K.4 days
Govt ki koi jimmedari nahi! Sab public aur opposition ki galti h!
Takhellambam N.4 days
Irresponsible by you n ur chaiwala group
Prasanth J.5 days
When people can't do the job assigned , they start blaming others..... Be it any post ....:(
Mohan K.5 days
Focus on improving medical infrastructure, atleast from now on. Don't let, blaming, become a habit and lifestyle. Strive to be a little professional.
Geetika G.5 days
Chalo somebody thinks ki BJP mein MP bhi hai sab kehte hai bharat sarkar to 2 1/2 (dhai) aadmi ki hai
Nataraj G.5 days
Exactly, most of them are irresponsible
Debabrata C.5 days
লোকসভা is spreading corona।
Debabrata C.5 days
An irresponsible PM is the root cause don't try to shift the goal post Hasha you are also a bhakta of PM। Thali bazano WH O me jao।
Shamim A.5 days
exactly, Namaste Trump event was the example of that.......
Joshim U.6 days
Give them cow dung everything will be fine.
Naveenta G.6 days
No strict orders or enforcement but blame it on people.
Shrimanta R.6 days
Lack of proper education
Ayan S.6 days
Minister ji is being requested to visit in govt hospitals and testing centres to watch what kind of protocol is maintained over there.... Govt hospitals are supposed to be under his own ministries purview...
Bunnie S.6 days
That's true.
Swapan K.6 days
An useless chatukar and a shame in the name of doctor.
Prathicksha M.6 days
Shame. Inability of the system to maintain the health and economy of the country and now you blame it all on the people. You cannot blame the irresponsible behaviour of yours on the people. You do not have factual data on anything.
Bharath S.6 days
He is right...
Kailash P.6 days
Bjp walas are masters of spoiling things and afterwards giving moral lectures on spoiled things. Disgusting
Sunny S.6 days
What about thali bajao ?