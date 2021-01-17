back

Here's How You Can Grow Water Lilies At Home

Water lilies were his coming-of-age love affair, and now he's sharing how you too can have a garden full of these vibrant beauties! Get ready to get down and dirty with this tutorial.🌸

17/01/2021 5:27 AM
  • 15.9K
  • 32

25 comments

  • Minal N.
    7 hours

    I want to learn more about the water illy, lots, amazing videos 👌👌

  • Gori G.
    15 hours

    Proud of u bhai❤

  • Priti B.
    2 days

    Inspiring

  • Ashwini V.
    3 days

    Beautiful and amazing . One could see the hard work and patience behind each flower bloomed. Very unique varities of water lillys taken care of like our loved once. Heartiest congratulations dear Soomnath . God bless.

  • Poulami C.
    3 days

    Congratulations..its a grt achievement

  • Dhiya J.
    3 days

    Amazing 👏..no words ...really beautiful..

  • Thasni S.
    3 days

    waow ... beautifull

  • Soumya H.
    3 days

    Congrats 🙏🙏

  • Aimanu S.
    3 days

    Congratulations Somnath Pal Sir 🙏

  • Hervé F.
    4 days

    Wonderful flowers 😮 Congratulations to this man for his garden.

  • Lata R.
    4 days

    Hard work always pays you've proved it again ! You truly deserve all the success Sam!👍 Congratulations and my best wishes always! 💐👏👏👏

  • Hema D.
    4 days

    Amazing!!👏

  • Hema D.
    4 days

    Woww!! Beautiful vedio👌

  • Umamohan
    4 days

    Wooow, amazing beauties

  • Revati K.
    4 days

    Excellent !!!!!!!

  • Anil A.
    4 days

    Gorgeous

  • Chandra M.
    4 days

    Superb 👌

  • Kapil J.
    4 days

    Congratulations

  • Virendar K.
    4 days

    Stupendous 💖💕💕

  • Tapender S.
    4 days

    Inspiration and motivation for all plant lovers.

