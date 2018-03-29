back

Hindu Dalit Woman Elected To Pakistan's Senate

Meet the first Hindu Dalit woman to be elected to Pakistan's Senate.

03/29/2018 10:00 AM
  • 383.7k
  • 16

Boss Ladies

  1. Nirbhaya 7 Years On: Little Has Changed, Says Mother

  2. Meet Irom Sharmila, Manipur’s Iron Lady

  3. Meet Kalki Koechlin

  4. Meet the Drama Queen Turned Union Minister

  5. Where Is Hema Malini Headed On A Tractor?

  6. This Indian Activist Says Sexual Pleasure Is A Human Right

14 comments

  • Thala A.
    04/05/2018 17:16

    Why are you mentioning her 'caste' name here ?

  • Piyush Y.
    04/01/2018 02:29

    Kohli are Punjabi not dalit .. idiots

  • Sri R.
    03/31/2018 16:05

    Whats the thing with HINDU and DALIT? Propaganda? No wonder why you are called perstitutes!

  • Manish R.
    03/31/2018 08:25

    She's just a puppet of pakistani establishment to deceive the world .On 24 march 500 hindus were forcibly converted in sindh & she didn't utter a world about it .

  • Jessica E.
    03/31/2018 07:07

    The fact that she had to defeat a Taliban linked opponent explains why Pakistan is the way it is. America needs to build bridges, but do we really want to with governments like that? Sounds like a setup for failure. Oh wait, been there, done that

  • Ram A.
    03/30/2018 16:06

    It could be written as just Hindu women

  • Shreyas A.
    03/30/2018 15:39

    Pakistan acting like innocent secular nation, wherein they are terrorist loving radicals

  • Milind T.
    03/29/2018 17:50

    Finally

  • Vineet S.
    03/29/2018 13:05

    Congratulations

  • Nazir J.
    03/29/2018 11:06

    Muslims don't believe in Castism .🍁

  • Sadashiv G.
    03/29/2018 10:30

    yahan bhi hindu dalit... kuch logon ke khun main jati waad hain ..

  • Nikhil K.
    03/29/2018 10:06

    Why is there a pakistani news on indian page?

  • Saif A.
    03/29/2018 10:06

    Only in Pakistan 🇵🇰 What about dalits in India? 😀

  • Ho S.
    03/29/2018 10:01

    Not the first...many minority communities serve in the armed forces and government, Google.