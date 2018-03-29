Hindu Dalit Woman Elected To Pakistan's Senate

Meet the first Hindu Dalit woman to be elected to Pakistan's Senate.
Thala A.04/05/2018 17:16
Why are you mentioning her 'caste' name here ?
Piyush Y.04/01/2018 02:29
Kohli are Punjabi not dalit .. idiots
Sri R.03/31/2018 16:05
Whats the thing with HINDU and DALIT? Propaganda? No wonder why you are called perstitutes!
Manish R.03/31/2018 08:25
She's just a puppet of pakistani establishment to deceive the world .On 24 march 500 hindus were forcibly converted in sindh & she didn't utter a world about it .
Jessica E.03/31/2018 07:07
The fact that she had to defeat a Taliban linked opponent explains why Pakistan is the way it is. America needs to build bridges, but do we really want to with governments like that? Sounds like a setup for failure. Oh wait, been there, done that
Ram A.03/30/2018 16:06
It could be written as just Hindu women
Shreyas A.03/30/2018 15:39
Pakistan acting like innocent secular nation, wherein they are terrorist loving radicals
Milind T.03/29/2018 17:50
Finally
Vineet S.03/29/2018 13:05
Congratulations
Nazir J.03/29/2018 11:06
Muslims don't believe in Castism .🍁
Sadashiv G.03/29/2018 10:30
yahan bhi hindu dalit... kuch logon ke khun main jati waad hain ..
Nikhil K.03/29/2018 10:06
Why is there a pakistani news on indian page?
Saif A.03/29/2018 10:06
Only in Pakistan 🇵🇰 What about dalits in India? 😀
Ho S.03/29/2018 10:01
Not the first...many minority communities serve in the armed forces and government, Google.