History Versus Mythology

Hi
Another clan of Patnaik ... Useless bunch
Isn't this "Emptiness" in Upanishadas similar to Shunyata in Mahayana?
Your are a propoganist channel
What we need to know that what’s written down in religious books are some, mistranslation,errors, omissions, misinterpretations especially if the story use to be orally said before it was written down. We also have to remember that places like Europe and America went thru the dark ages where books were burnt and people kept from reading or writing for a very long time. I am not exactly sure what the period is but it is recorded in history. Indian civilization is old and a lot of information in writing and buildings can be traced to find out facts about its people and history. Western civilization really change the Indians even though India was already a mix culture but when the white man came, they made changes with what they wear, their skin color because these colonist started to mix with them. Probably the cast system was already there but white people didn’t help it they created the division even more economically and racially. The Indians depicted some of their sub gods as blue or a darker race of angels that were an overseer of all black people. If you think of it we have night and day, white and black all around us showing the likeness of fallen and heavenly beings. So how hard is it to imagine the possibilities of angels having different shades of color from smoke white to grey to black to blue. These angels that appeared to the Indians
Could have cloaked themselves with the color of the dusk a tincture of blue I imagined them to be able to change their color from dusk blue to black to gray. The many hands that gods appears on Indian god is explained as depicting or showing speed in movement or the people use many hands to depict power of the diety or to symbolize there many abilities. To make mention mythology.. some theorists are not totally discrediting mythology they just say there is some truth to it but some of the info can not be put into perception with the views of modern society at this present time. Indians, Greeks, Mesopotamia (old Middle East) and bible history talks about similar likeness of fallen angels or subs gods interacting with humans. The Bible refuse to go into depth of the relationships but it is vastly talked about in Indian and Greek mythology. There are similarities in human and sub god relationships in all culture around the world if you look at there history. The Bible talks about how angels use to take the form of man even before Jesus was born. (He was not the first angel to appear as man) In Abraham’s time angels appeared to him in the form of man... so why is it had to put into perception Greek or Indian mythology? The relationship that the Indians or Greeks have with their gods was an old religion that God wanted to change because these god were sub and fallen. When the reign of the sub gods ended if it was by flood or some other way the stop to these relationships caused humans to carve out idols to remember these relationships. This is also true for Africa they use to talk to see, touch, have interaction with their gods but when the gods left they carve out idols to worship or remember them. I must make inference an old civilization’
Mesopotamian’ that talked about human gods that travel light years from another planet on an aircraft to earth they became a civilization unlike any other... it also said in historical writing left behind them in cuneiforms, they did not only create aircrafts but another human species was also created. They were able to perform a method we now know as artificial insemination on a sub goddess I won’t into details too much see Ancient aliens. Solomon also was mentioned in the Bible to have an aircraft, the Indians and Arabs also talked about the flying carpet or machine. So technology was already around a long time but for a chosen few. Personally I think mythology is no myth, there is a lot of truth to it but probably exaggerated to some extent thru the interpretation of the artist or writer. For example think of the Indian god with several hands, it could probably be they didn’t have black paint, so they use blue or because they don’t see black as beautiful or or black paint was too dark to use, so they used blue paint or they used the blue paint to depict the likeness of the dark race? It could be so many possibilities, like I said at the beginning writings could be misinterpreted. It is always good to go searching for the original books that scholars and writers get their information from. I would like to go on but I have to end here.
Not a single book is comparable with Vedas n Upanishad
You are right. God is human creation. Educated people still not believe that we in this position today, as human beings, is through evolution. Dr. Zakkir Naick says he has not seen a monkey delivering a child and hence monkeys are not our forfathers. We sing a song with our child in the arm to make the child feed. Like twinkle twinkle little star or 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 once I caught a fish alive etc. applicable to even grownup people with different format. At times with force or coercion. It is OK if they understands the gravity of the situation.
Mostly people of sanathan dharam are disobeying their own values and teaching in Vedas .like Muslims are disobeying holy Qur'an .I see no difference between modern day people . religion has become just a teaser
Only Shruti scriptures are correct to some extent .smriti shouts corruption
Actually many countries are following Indian that is hindu culture n tradition by knowing the importance of it in today's need
YOU WILL FIND EQUILIBRIUM FROM WHAT FOREIGNER WRITTEN DOCUMENT OR HISTORY, AFTER STEALING EVERY INVENTION FROM INDIA AND JUST BECAUSE THEY PATENDED IT (like they dumped bengali guy who invented aeroplane but they PATENDED it in the name of wright brothers), THEY CALLED EVERY ANCIENT INVENTION AS THEIR OWN. ALSO YOU WILL AGREE UPON REST OF THE HISTORY FROM BULLSHIT WRITTEN BY BHRAMINS AFTER FROM TAKING OVER RELIGIOUS PRACTICES IN INDIA FROM EVERY COMMUNITY. Those 2 are wrong too, go ahead and talk to each state's historians, they will give u the right history.
He is indeed a great writer
The Vedas and its summarised version the Bhagwat Gita, are the law, and upanishads are the case study.. Anything connected with the above two is not Mythology. For eg. Our mother can only confirm who our father is , similarly our scriptures also confirm who is our eternal father and prudent lies in accepting the fact as it is.
Human beings have imperfect and limited knowledge and intelligence, and interpreting the scriptures according to ones perception is not right either.
Any body who associates the word mythology with Hindu beliefs is knowingly or unknowingly distorting the facts which is also an offence to our beliefs.
Blindly following any religious scriptures and promotion of pseudo-science in the name of it is common in India now
Все верно .
Both History and Mythology have their own prominence be it any culture or religion, the reason some people go the extremes of it purely their affection towards their own religious beliefs, I am hindu so I believe Shiv ji is mahakal and marijuana is a holy prasad, and for a muslim it's their Allah no other god, and etc .....But remember only fools are certain of themselves.
Lol.. Don't know why some are triggered here!!! This guy DOESN'T say show middle finger to ALL of Mythology neither he is saying believe the Religious myths like how you believe History. DON'T believe myths as events which ACTUALLY happened EXACTLY the same way the mythologies were written.
I would say we should be skeptical even about History and more so with Mythology.
All he is saying is FIND a Middle ground.
We should use both Mythology and Science as a "TOOL" to progress individually and socially.
If you & your society are stable by following certain Myths, then continue that. If you & your society are stable by following certain Science, then continue that.
If you are not happy and unstable with just ONE, then find a middle ground between both and continue living in that path.
Who is this person ... just see what we are facing now a days , when we have diverted from this ancient wisdom.. now west have understood this very ,but this person is spreading rumours... don’t know who is this guy... Surely Brut picks to malign old Indian wisdom
The real question is how to differentiate when Leftist propogandists such as Brut are mythifying our history and when when they are telling the truth
If you neglect the supernatural fact of ramayan and Mahabharat then it's just a story/history of two different Kings of bharta.
Obviously history is written in the way of story mix with supernatural facts so that ppl can remember it easily.
Now come to why ppl worship them if they are just humans. Well Indians even today worship so many fake Baba's "Sachin is called god of cricket", Donald Trump has a temple in India. 5000yrs from now, ppl with literally thing Sachin was really a god and all the Baba's were the Messengers or divine figures.
