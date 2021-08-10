back

Hockey: A Homecoming

It is the sport that once ushered in a "golden era" for India at the Olympics. Decades later, it has made a fitting return to the country. Are you ready? 🏑

10/08/2021 11:29 AMupdated: 10/08/2021 11:31 AM

Sports

2 comments

  • Brut India
    10/08/2021 13:53

    Here's how Naveen Patnaik became Indian hockey's biggest champion: https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/india/how-naveen-patnaik-became-indian-hockeys-biggest-champion/articleshow/85150063.cms

  • Jambay T.
    10/08/2021 13:17

    How could you forget the name of Dhanraj Pillay on the legends list... Very disheartening...