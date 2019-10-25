Homemade Diwali Lamps By Juhi Chawla

Juhi Chawla shares a neat trick to light up your home this Diwali. ✨
43 comments
Ravindra P.12/02/2019 12:57
These were used in baroda palace sincce my childhood known as "malukhe"for the diya.
Sarita N.11/10/2019 07:59
Juhi I liked it very much as it looks beautiful and zero waste,i shared your video too but dear you din't show how to make wati. If you had it would have been of great help 😊😘
Sarita N.11/10/2019 07:55
😘
Punam S.11/07/2019 02:52
Nice
Reema S.11/05/2019 08:51
But where we will get this
Kavita B.10/31/2019 08:09
This idea is not new .using these glasses by adding color by choice then we light and hang it on glaas hanger or stand still available in mkt in south mum this style is famous
Basantee J.10/28/2019 16:46
Where will you find a flothing wick
Rakesh Y.10/28/2019 13:39
Hopefully brut India will show some tricks how to save innocent animals on bakra eid.
Brut India10/28/2019 08:22
How to have a clean and green Diwali:
Kismat K.10/27/2019 15:59
bhai any comments bro
Aditi V.10/27/2019 06:36
use desi ghee thats ok.but which ghee.buffallo or desi cows.cus it is desi cows ghee which helps when applied on burns.
Franko A.10/27/2019 05:07
She is very beautiful....saw her in one movie where she died
Sa E.10/27/2019 04:44
Millions caged and abused under RSS terrorist in Indian occupied kashmir while they are greeting dewalis. Inhumane
Nesreen L.10/27/2019 01:40
One should not offer divas in the same glasses people take to their mouths to drink from
Rajib D.10/26/2019 09:48
Beautiful idea!!
Mahesh K.10/26/2019 03:54
SUPER Happy Diwali
Ahy Z.10/26/2019 00:37
Welll poor people dosent have glasses or they can’t even effort
Shivani K.10/25/2019 23:22
This is nothing new, when we were in Bombay there use to come small glasses n all this stuff n we were little use to go with our parents n get these from market.. childhood memories Ms Chawala .. don’t fool your fans
Arjun R.10/25/2019 17:28
What is wrong with traditional diyaa they are made of mud and 100% natural
Raj K.10/25/2019 17:15
Kuch to unke liye bhi socho jinko saal bhar ye ummid hoti hai Ki dipawali mai humare ghar bhi ujale honge aap samaj ko inse behtar samjha sakti ho ki dipawali deep jala ke manaye Taaki is vavsaay se jude logo ke parivaar bhi diwali mana sake Desi apnao diwali manao Pahle ke log murkh nhi the jo mitti ke diye jalate the balki unhe pata tha ki inse subh hota hai Waise adhunikta ne waise bhi hume andha kar rakha hai. aap ki ye soch bilkul galat hai ki aap ki tarh diwali manaye.