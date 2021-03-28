back

Honey Comes To The Rescue Of Cyclone Amphan Survivors

After Cyclone Amphan destroyed its houses and livelihoods in 2020, this village in the Sunderbans gradually got back on its feet, thanks to honey. 🐝

28/03/2021 5:57 AM
  • 37K
  • 10

9 comments

  • Rajesh S.
    5 days

    Good afternoon sir 😊

  • Balu G.
    5 days

    Nice message

  • Hervé F.
    5 days

    Congratulations to him for help farmers 👏🏽 May he stays blessed

  • Sheeza U.
    6 days

  • Yawar Y.
    6 days

    Good job Sir! God bless you.

  • Sanket C.
    6 days

    Sindi people will shine any where they go and best business people

  • Brut India
    26/03/2021 12:36

    The cyclone that wreaked havoc:

