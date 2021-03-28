back
Honey Comes To The Rescue Of Cyclone Amphan Survivors
After Cyclone Amphan destroyed its houses and livelihoods in 2020, this village in the Sunderbans gradually got back on its feet, thanks to honey. 🐝
28/03/2021 5:57 AM
- 37K
- 510
- 10
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
9 comments
Rudolph H.4 days
I have always been doubting crypto trade, thought it's another strategy internet fraudsters employ in extracting money from people. Fortunately for me I met a legal trade expert, she guided me through how to trade, now i'm earning big. Connect with her on
Rajesh S.5 days
Good afternoon sir 😊
Balu G.5 days
Nice message
Hervé F.5 days
Congratulations to him for help farmers 👏🏽 May he stays blessed
Sheeza U.6 days
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=XWEnESLq8yw
Ahad K.6 days
Vlog#3 | Bangkok Red Light District | Also add me on Instagram: ahad.khan786 https://youtu.be/v_3b9m5IX7w
Yawar Y.6 days
Good job Sir! God bless you.
Sanket C.6 days
Sindi people will shine any where they go and best business people
Brut India26/03/2021 12:36
The cyclone that wreaked havoc: