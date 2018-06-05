back
How Coal Pollution Is Destroying This Indian District
This coal-rich district in Madhya Pradesh gives electricity to half of northern India. But that same coal is sickening residents. #WorldEnvironmentDay Footage courtesy Purpose.
06/05/2018 10:00 AM
155 comments
Ratnabh S.07/08/2018 23:28
Is it just me or everyone feel astonished looking at this video!? I mean “Sun getting blocked” !! Seriously? When has that happened. 20 years and still counting. Undoubtedly there are issues from the sides of pollution near the mines area. But NCL has taken care of that too. CSR is weak for sure. But the looming situation as shown here is completely a false picture. Is “Purpose” another Greenpeace!? Or is Brut trying to be brutally intellectual? Seeking your opinion.
Raghavan P.07/08/2018 10:02
It’s a curse and we take it up lightly, the same happens across in TN too through nuclear energy or methane extraction etc. The fact is we are projected a state against development which is not he truth, we say not at the cause of our livelihood or sacrifice, there is always a way or standard set, does everyone follow that’s the problem
Agi J.07/08/2018 09:52
Bloody BJP, Congress corrupt politics. Poor common peoples.
Abhishek W.07/08/2018 09:24
Prakash S.07/08/2018 09:21
First all of take action for pollutions in 2019 election makes history in India .jai bharat
Neha D.07/08/2018 04:51
Sushmita M.07/07/2018 17:26
Setjing A.07/07/2018 14:11
Saurabh K.07/07/2018 12:25
Sudeep Y.07/07/2018 07:26
This coal mine had been there for decades. You woke up too late
Ebba G.07/07/2018 06:13
and What is govt doing about it... it has been 40 years now...
Simil M.07/07/2018 05:26
Varma G.07/07/2018 05:11
Bullshit India is actually having one of the world's most stringent environmental norms, I my self work in the biggest steel plant in south Asia and pollution is really low! The Christian and communist agencies trying hard to stop development in India
Umamahesh G.07/06/2018 18:03
Same problem will come on andra Pradesh nellore another 4 to 5 years
Leivang M.07/06/2018 16:59
you mean we should stop using natural resources? What a joke
Jagan R.07/06/2018 07:24
Anindya M.07/06/2018 05:37
Alim S.07/06/2018 05:13
Ar V.07/05/2018 19:40
This is what happens when GDP led growth takes over HDP or MDG...
Eden W.07/05/2018 18:33
