back

How Fishermen Help Endangered Turtles Every Year

An injured turtle struggled to lay her eggs, potential prey for stray dogs and fishing nets… Until one man came along to help her. 🐢

03/14/2020 4:57 AM
  • 38.0k
  • 16

And even more

  1. 1:48

    How Fishermen Help Endangered Turtles Every Year

  2. 1:19

    Haryana Woman Storms Male Bastion, Drives City Bus

  3. 2:45

    India Fetes 104-Year-Old Runner From Chandigarh

  4. 1:32

    UP Girl Carries Oxygen Cylinder To Her Boards

  5. 2:09

    Women Charging On In Manipuri Polo

  6. 6:15

    Sikh Man Helps Rescue Muslims Caught In Delhi Riot

14 comments

  • Brut India
    a day

    Ridley turtles' annual nesting period has now begun in Odisha: https://www.hindustantimes.com/it-s-viral/netizens-amazed-with-migrating-turtles-annual-nesting-sojourn-on-beach-watch/story-59SspnkQ9O9TCxIEUaH8KO.html

  • Bhuvana R.
    3 days

    Our duty is to protect the animals.thank you for helping them 🙏🙏

  • Dave R.
    3 days

    God bless you .. really praud of you guys love you ..

  • Faheem S.
    3 days

    😍😍

  • Ali K.
    3 days

    Great work good human being.🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏

  • Aminah D.
    3 days

    Love it ❤😘

  • Priya A.
    3 days

    God bless you

  • Neeta A.
    3 days

    God bless these saviours

  • Samridhya C.
    3 days

    watch this

  • Arief I.
    3 days

    Love these turtles and respect for tamilian people's ......♥️❤️♥️❤️❤️❤️♥️❤️♥️❤️♥️❤️...

  • Pratima B.
    3 days

    God bless you. I just used to feel sad to them struggling. The baby tortoise who were attacked by the birds before reaching to sea. Thank you for being thoughtful.🙏

  • Pooja K.
    3 days

    ♥️♥️♥️

  • Tulsi M.
    3 days

    God bless you dear...

  • Shiv T.
    3 days

    🙏🙏