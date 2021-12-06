back
How I Changed My Body In Just A Few Minutes
Ever wondered why people on social media look like beauty and body goals? Brut journalist tried some apps that can make you look just like them. 👀
06/12/2021 4:27 PM
- 154.9K
- 463
- 23
And even more
- 4:53
"Cancer, je t'emmerde" : l'histoire d'une photo
- 4:48
Leticia pratique le "flux instinctif libre"
- 6:06
Mehdi a une voix très aiguë et préfère s'en amuser
- 3:11
Atteinte d'alopécie, Hayden témoigne
- 4:12
Elle a arrêté de s'épiler les poils du visage
- 3:37
Un livre d'éducation sexuelle pour parler de consentement aux enfants
20 comments
Melody K.5 days
We know girl so boring try new content 🤭
Richard K.7 days
Make Extra money daily at your comfort zone. Click for full details on how to get started. 👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇 https://t.me/+VTYnKKGFUifcQoIa https://t.me/+VTYnKKGFUifcQoIa https://t.me/+VTYnKKGFUifcQoIa
Chetan T.08/12/2021 04:24
Such apps are misguiding people. Be the real person.
Mishî M.07/12/2021 12:53
Just love jawline
Sujal S.07/12/2021 09:40
App name please 🙏
Geeta M.07/12/2021 04:44
Inner beauty is the best so don't make fool to others only our good deeds will be remembered
Swati M.07/12/2021 04:10
Which apps? Pls give the names. I never used any. But would like to try now😂
Salini C.07/12/2021 02:40
I mean seriously?? You are creating a new person and you’re not happy with your true yourself!! The beauty lies in the eyes of beholder!! Thanks for the video.
Deepika B.06/12/2021 20:24
Thats how people get fooled by “beauty” “success” “perfection” on social media and make their lives miserable
Sourabh V.06/12/2021 19:26
Do people really care ?
Prabal B.06/12/2021 18:44
Which app is this?
Rameez A.06/12/2021 18:30
cheers for those girls who start searching this app from now 🙏😁
Neeraj S.06/12/2021 18:24
Very Entertaining..!!! Carry on. 🤣🤣🤣🤣
Rajratna G.06/12/2021 18:24
Brut's daily agendas- 1. Sexism 2. Feminism 3. Posts on previleged people 4. LGBT 5. Self love 6. Body positivity 7. Stereotyping 8. Breaking marriage stereotypes 9. Anti Hindu and support flaws of other religions 10. Leftist propaganda 11. Taapsee, Sonam, Swara's Twitter garbage screenshots, beffitting replies blah blah 12. Binary, gender fluid etc
Maahii S.06/12/2021 18:05
accepting yourself is the beginning of all wisdom
Nasir A.06/12/2021 18:01
3 people you will see in one person 1:simple natural face 2:with make up 3:make up with filter Its a stigma 😂
Delvin G.06/12/2021 18:00
Unfortunately even the best app is not able to help her...
Brut India06/12/2021 17:55
Should social media companies be held accountable for the messages these apps send to the world? https://www.bbc.com/news/technology-56503546
Pankaj J.06/12/2021 17:13
🌚
Muhammed S.06/12/2021 16:34
All those beauty apps, filters need to be banned