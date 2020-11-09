back
How Idlis Helped Geeta Jaiswal Survive The Pandemic
She lost her well-established business due to the pandemic. Despite no source of income, she got back on her feet by selling delicious idlis on a tiny cart. Meet Geeta Jaiswal aka Mrs. Idli.
09/11/2020 5:57 PM
- 117.6K
- 1.5K
- 30
21 comments
B S.13/11/2020 11:12
🙏🙏🙏
Ong S.12/11/2020 02:04
May I know how to make sure the dosa doesn't stick to the hot pan? Anyone here can help me 🙏🙏🙏🌷🌷🌷
Narendra R.11/11/2020 22:41
Great
Metella N.11/11/2020 20:49
Great efforts amidst pandemic times
Abdul R.11/11/2020 18:20
Superb Mrs Idly 🙏
Saurabh T.11/11/2020 16:30
एक मां से बड़ा योद्धा कोई नहीं होता ऐसी समस्त नारी शक्ति को नमन 🙏 # स्वावलंबन का प्रतीक # आत्मा निर्भरता का प्रतीक
Venkataraman S.11/11/2020 10:53
Wow great all got affected by business govt opposition must spend from there looted ammount
Vikas T.11/11/2020 10:11
Gr8
Mrityunjoy M.11/11/2020 09:07
Salute to your efforts 🙏
Pandit G.11/11/2020 05:27
Love Marriage Specialist: अपना नाम फ़ोटो, जन्म तारीख भेजो और अपने जीवन से जुड़ी हर परेशानी का हल पाओ +91.7527876795लव मैरिज ,लव प्रोबलम, पति पत्नी में अनबन शोतन व दुश्मन से छुटकारा, जमीन,कोर्ट कैश,विदेशयात्रा,नोकरी,कर्ज,घरकलेश, जायदाद का झगङा, पितृ दोष ,मांगलिक दोष, कालसर्प दोष A to Z समस्याओं का समाधान 72 घंटे से गारन्टी के साथ घर बैठे 15 साल का अनुभव my call or WhatsApp number +91.7527876795 One call change your life call +.91.7527876795 marriage,love dispute,lost love back,inter cast love marriage,get lost love back, husband wife problem specialist for all type problem solution by call or whatsapp no +19.7527876795
Mathias A.10/11/2020 02:53
Superb
Parveen D.10/11/2020 01:42
I just discovered the best bitcoin trading platform ever. This is my fifth withdrawal I just made today worth $5,000. Join this platform, you are sure of your withdrawal tomorrow 👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇 https://t.me/joinchat/AAAAAE20Oj0YAb2qccf6Ig https://t.me/joinchat/AAAAAE20Oj0YAb2qccf6Ig https://t.me/joinchat/AAAAAE20Oj0YAb2qccf6Ig https://t.me/joinchat/AAAAAE20Oj0YAb2qccf6Ig
Gangadhar S.09/11/2020 22:51
After Pandemic everyone's life has altered, worst effect on small and medium scale business people, her highest positivity towards life is highly appreciable.
Jeremy S.09/11/2020 21:42
Bravo 👏 people like you change the destiny No like others who sit and wait for job and curse the government
Abdullah S.09/11/2020 20:26
Love for all hard working people ❤️
Bikram S.09/11/2020 19:56
We are a startup, buy our products and support our business too. We manufacture 100% pure and natural spices.
Dhaval V.09/11/2020 18:38
Madam aapko mera 🙏🙏🙏🙏,god bless you always
Mahua M.09/11/2020 18:24
Grrreat
Akshat V.09/11/2020 18:19
She didn't lost her well established business because of the pandemic but she lost her well established business because of unscientific & unnecessary lockdown & govt tyrrany!! People of this country will continue to face losses if they continue to support of govt tyrrany!!
Mayur K.09/11/2020 18:09
👍👍👍👍👍