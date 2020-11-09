back

How Idlis Helped Geeta Jaiswal Survive The Pandemic

She lost her well-established business due to the pandemic. Despite no source of income, she got back on her feet by selling delicious idlis on a tiny cart. Meet Geeta Jaiswal aka Mrs. Idli.

09/11/2020 5:57 PM
  • 117.6K
  • 30

21 comments

  • B S.
    13/11/2020 11:12

    🙏🙏🙏

  • Ong S.
    12/11/2020 02:04

    May I know how to make sure the dosa doesn't stick to the hot pan? Anyone here can help me 🙏🙏🙏🌷🌷🌷

  • Narendra R.
    11/11/2020 22:41

    Great

  • Metella N.
    11/11/2020 20:49

    Great efforts amidst pandemic times

  • Abdul R.
    11/11/2020 18:20

    Superb Mrs Idly 🙏

  • Saurabh T.
    11/11/2020 16:30

    एक मां से बड़ा योद्धा कोई नहीं होता ऐसी समस्त नारी शक्ति को नमन 🙏 # स्वावलंबन का प्रतीक # आत्मा निर्भरता का प्रतीक

  • Venkataraman S.
    11/11/2020 10:53

    Wow great all got affected by business govt opposition must spend from there looted ammount

  • Vikas T.
    11/11/2020 10:11

    Gr8

  • Mrityunjoy M.
    11/11/2020 09:07

    Salute to your efforts 🙏

  • Pandit G.
    11/11/2020 05:27

  • Mathias A.
    10/11/2020 02:53

    Superb

  • Parveen D.
    10/11/2020 01:42

  • Gangadhar S.
    09/11/2020 22:51

    After Pandemic everyone's life has altered, worst effect on small and medium scale business people, her highest positivity towards life is highly appreciable.

  • Jeremy S.
    09/11/2020 21:42

    Bravo 👏 people like you change the destiny No like others who sit and wait for job and curse the government

  • Abdullah S.
    09/11/2020 20:26

    Love for all hard working people ❤️

  • Bikram S.
    09/11/2020 19:56

  • Dhaval V.
    09/11/2020 18:38

    Madam aapko mera 🙏🙏🙏🙏,god bless you always

  • Mahua M.
    09/11/2020 18:24

    Grrreat

  • Akshat V.
    09/11/2020 18:19

    She didn't lost her well established business because of the pandemic but she lost her well established business because of unscientific & unnecessary lockdown & govt tyrrany!! People of this country will continue to face losses if they continue to support of govt tyrrany!!

  • Mayur K.
    09/11/2020 18:09

    👍👍👍👍👍

