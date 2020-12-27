back
How Indians Got Creative With Face Masks
When the rest of us were struggling to cope with the pandemic, these people were “masking” in the glory of their creativity. 😷
27/12/2020 2:59 PM
22 comments
Rabiya K.a day
Letter box was the old name
Rida A.a day
Wow I like that Zip mask. But that home made mask is a fail !! You can't breathe in that !!
Tejas V.a day
The masks are beautiful. But why are you using Bollywood dialogues in between. These people have no place in our lives anymore
Saba N.a day
Good example of Aapda Mai avsar 😉
Peggy M.2 days
Indian Women know a thing or two about beauty! They are!
Dibakar G.2 days
There is no glory in covering face. Stupid fashion
Nandita D.2 days
😅😅 mask is just for safety ussi par khtm karo itnaa kuch matlb
Krishnkant G.3 days
Anoutchka Hurry Asshvin Gajadharsingh
Vijen S.3 days
This is a smart thought
Kashmira P.3 days
liking the bridal masks and photo ones too
Amos M.3 days
This is stale news
Mohammed B.3 days
Munna
Mayur F.3 days
Virus is also getting creative with its Spike protein, and RNA genome.
Vivek L.3 days
Chu****
फैज़ ख.3 days
हिजाब कुदरत का करिश्मा
Suraj K.3 days
Lol.. the idea was to build your own business. Again Brut is paid and pathetic.
Anupam P.3 days
Venom lagraha hey 😂
Hervé F.3 days
The masks are beautiful. If they combine a healthy protection and aesthetic, it's good 👍
Kirti S.3 days
Wearing a mask is one thing. Practicing mask hygiene is another. They're all touching their masks! 😷 And giving more importance to esthetics than safety if the product! God save us!
Debarpita J.3 days
see ur shoot has been featured by Brut😊