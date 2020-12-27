back

How Indians Got Creative With Face Masks

When the rest of us were struggling to cope with the pandemic, these people were “masking” in the glory of their creativity. 😷

27/12/2020 2:59 PM
  • 143.5K
  • 32

Portraits

22 comments

  • Rabiya K.
    a day

    Letter box was the old name

  • Rida A.
    a day

    Wow I like that Zip mask. But that home made mask is a fail !! You can't breathe in that !!

  • Tejas V.
    a day

    The masks are beautiful. But why are you using Bollywood dialogues in between. These people have no place in our lives anymore

  • Saba N.
    a day

    Good example of Aapda Mai avsar 😉

  • Peggy M.
    2 days

    Indian Women know a thing or two about beauty! They are!

  • Dibakar G.
    2 days

    There is no glory in covering face. Stupid fashion

  • Nandita D.
    2 days

    😅😅 mask is just for safety ussi par khtm karo itnaa kuch matlb

  • Krishnkant G.
    3 days

    Anoutchka Hurry Asshvin Gajadharsingh

  • Vijen S.
    3 days

    This is a smart thought

  • Kashmira P.
    3 days

    liking the bridal masks and photo ones too

  • Amos M.
    3 days

    This is stale news

  • Mohammed B.
    3 days

    Munna

  • Mayur F.
    3 days

    Virus is also getting creative with its Spike protein, and RNA genome.

  • Vivek L.
    3 days

    Chu****

  • फैज़ ख.
    3 days

    हिजाब कुदरत का करिश्मा

  • Suraj K.
    3 days

    Lol.. the idea was to build your own business. Again Brut is paid and pathetic.

  • Anupam P.
    3 days

    Venom lagraha hey 😂

  • Hervé F.
    3 days

    The masks are beautiful. If they combine a healthy protection and aesthetic, it's good 👍

  • Kirti S.
    3 days

    Wearing a mask is one thing. Practicing mask hygiene is another. They're all touching their masks! 😷 And giving more importance to esthetics than safety if the product! God save us!

  • Debarpita J.
    3 days

    see ur shoot has been featured by Brut😊

