How Jaipur Doctors Are Fighting Coronavirus

Venessa J.2 hours
Finally some good news
Netra H.5 hours
Good news for us
Himanshu M.6 hours
Great job..thank your sir
Rahul G.17 hours
3 out of 4 to waise bhi apne aap hi recover kar jate hai
Sukhvinder M.3 days
Well done. God bless
Aamir R.4 days
Here 👇. Read this please. It's a nice read. Improved my understanding too! The Story of a CoronaVirus (COVID19) Infection: https://nymag.com/intelligencer/2020/03/the-story-of-a-coronavirus-infection.html
Aamir R.4 days
Until 2 days back: A TV Channel too, News24, was boasting about the recovery of patients in Sawai Maan Singh Hospital in Jaipur. Yesterday: "Italian patient, who was cured of coronavirus by Sawai Maan Singh Hospital, dies in Jaipur": http://dhunt.in/8Y8bm?ss=wsp&s=pa
Nafeesa M.4 days
God Bless !
Sujai S.4 days
👏👏
Ayush S.4 days
So, Covid19 will eventually get cured by our body, unless we die. Did they accelerated the tumeline to cure, or what? Can someone bring me more information about what really is their methodology?
Sam D.4 days
Every hospitals will no take invisible credit.
Vicky S.4 days
How a patient is recovered when there is no proper drug to kill the virus..
Brut India4 days
Meanwhile, healthy young volunteers are testing a potential vaccine against the virus:
Divviyaa S.4 days
🙏🙏😇😇👍👍👌👌👌👏👏👏👏👏
Poonam D.4 days
Hope all hospitals all over the country coordinate with SMS hospital to fight this virus.
Dawn S.4 days
The world' are lucky to have peoples that care like you.
Dawn S.4 days
Theworld
Abrar M.5 days
😍
Manichandra T.5 days
THANK YOU.
Mamata S.5 days
You are the God on the earth. People should take care of by themselves.so that Dr's can treat such patient.