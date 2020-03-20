back

How Jaipur Doctors Are Fighting Coronavirus

Three out of four coronavirus patients at Jaipur's Sawai Man Singh Hospital have recovered. Dr. Raman Sharma spoke to Brut about his team’s success. 😯😯

03/20/2020 6:57 AM
  • 84.1k
  • 43

26 comments

  • Venessa J.
    2 hours

    Finally some good news

  • Netra H.
    5 hours

    Good news for us

  • Himanshu M.
    6 hours

    Great job..thank your sir

  • Rahul G.
    17 hours

    3 out of 4 to waise bhi apne aap hi recover kar jate hai

  • Sukhvinder M.
    3 days

    Well done. God bless

  • Aamir R.
    4 days

    Here 👇. Read this please. It's a nice read. Improved my understanding too! The Story of a CoronaVirus (COVID19) Infection: https://nymag.com/intelligencer/2020/03/the-story-of-a-coronavirus-infection.html

  • Aamir R.
    4 days

    Until 2 days back: A TV Channel too, News24, was boasting about the recovery of patients in Sawai Maan Singh Hospital in Jaipur. Yesterday: "Italian patient, who was cured of coronavirus by Sawai Maan Singh Hospital, dies in Jaipur": http://dhunt.in/8Y8bm?ss=wsp&s=pa

  • Nafeesa M.
    4 days

    God Bless !

  • Sujai S.
    4 days

    👏👏

  • Ayush S.
    4 days

    So, Covid19 will eventually get cured by our body, unless we die. Did they accelerated the tumeline to cure, or what? Can someone bring me more information about what really is their methodology?

  • Sam D.
    4 days

    Every hospitals will no take invisible credit.

  • Vicky S.
    4 days

    How a patient is recovered when there is no proper drug to kill the virus..

  • Brut India
    4 days

    Meanwhile, healthy young volunteers are testing a potential vaccine against the virus:

  • Divviyaa S.
    4 days

    🙏🙏😇😇👍👍👌👌👌👏👏👏👏👏

  • Poonam D.
    4 days

    Hope all hospitals all over the country coordinate with SMS hospital to fight this virus.

  • Dawn S.
    4 days

    The world' are lucky to have peoples that care like you.

  • Dawn S.
    4 days

    Theworld

  • Abrar M.
    5 days

    😍

  • Manichandra T.
    5 days

    THANK YOU.

  • Mamata S.
    5 days

    You are the God on the earth. People should take care of by themselves.so that Dr's can treat such patient.