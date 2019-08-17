back

How Mrunal Thakur Quit TV For Silver Screen

How tough is it for a TV star to graduate to the big screen? Mrunal Thakur shared her success mantra with Brut India.

08/17/2019 8:57 AM
29 comments

  • Ritesh R.
    09/11/2019 03:00

    Tough kya h... Kholo.. Grdute hojao

  • Arun S.
    09/11/2019 01:57

    Casted?

  • Souvick S.
    09/09/2019 07:07

    dekh

  • Sharmilee B.
    09/08/2019 20:31

    Eyebrows 〰️ 〰️ 👁👃👁 👄

  • Khyati B.
    09/07/2019 18:16

    You are not the one to open that gate to bollywood from TV serials as many other TV actresses have done that before.

  • Rashmimayee P.
    09/07/2019 16:46

    Hindi nh ati kya

  • Rajiv D.
    09/04/2019 17:01

    see and you care for other people opinion huh . Leave aside those nincompoops views and fly with your dream . Nothing can replace hard work

  • Sankalp N.
    09/01/2019 03:14

    Batla house wali

  • Jaya C.
    08/31/2019 09:19

    Isi ki baat krri thi na tu 😃

  • Json K.
    08/29/2019 10:21

    He is desirve...to big screen....

  • Avi G.
    08/29/2019 09:54

    hain ji😝😜😜😜

  • Arpita D.
    08/29/2019 09:52

    Loved ur acting in Love Sonia

  • Ritu S.
    08/29/2019 09:03

    she luks like u 🥰

  • Prakash S.
    08/27/2019 18:50

    Her smile😍

  • Sourav H.
    08/25/2019 15:42

    Those moist eyes while recollecting her struggling days speak a lot unsaid words....kudos to you!

  • Rashmi R.
    08/22/2019 17:26

    see this

  • Eli B.
    08/21/2019 17:35

    I like u

  • Jay B.
    08/21/2019 06:52

    I believe daily soap actors and actresses are real talents. Unfortunately the movies industry is not giving them opportunity. They don’t want to cast them. These so called Star-kids should actually learn skills from them. They really work hard on screens.

  • Sudipta D.
    08/20/2019 16:10

    Sutapa Dutta

  • Mohammed R.
    08/20/2019 03:45

    Kon hai yeh kabhi dekha nhi