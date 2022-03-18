back

How Mumbai changed Taapsee Pannu

Moving to Mumbai gave Taapsee Pannu wings, but she said it wasn't the same for men... 🎥: BeerBiceps

18/03/2022 1:27 PM
  • 140.8K
  • 19

Bollywood and Beyond

  1. 2:04

    Emraan Hashmi And The Perfect Kiss

  2. 2:16

    Why Fardeen Khan left Bollywood

  3. 2:08

    Comedians turn motivational speakers

  4. 3:09

    The man who created “Bobbywood”

  5. 3:25

    When Sunny Leone met Brut

  6. 4:50

    How Mumbai changed Taapsee Pannu

16 comments

  • Sonali S.
    6 days

    Samm Shukla

  • Shubham U.
    7 days

    Red bull gives you wings 🔥

  • Brut India
    21/03/2022 04:26

    Full interview here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=anfhRjErKjs

  • Gajula R.
    21/03/2022 03:20

    Quite realistic thoughts... Well presented 👍

  • Kiran S.
    20/03/2022 17:41

    No only muslims director actor jo khud ko Bollywood ko apan bap ki properties smjti hai

  • Agricultural E.
    20/03/2022 05:15

    Hate this person who is taking interview. Total fake

  • Perez L.
    19/03/2022 15:57

    R.i.p English hahaha I can use these people's English as my ring tone

  • Ravi G.
    19/03/2022 12:11

    We are NOT interested in this idiot.

  • Sampat K.
    19/03/2022 09:15

    Shameless woman. She presented a movie like Thappad which has given a very wrong message to the society. Instead of making movies on solutions to family issues, she has encouraged women to take a decision to destroy family and ruin life of a man... God will never forgive her

  • Sana K.
    18/03/2022 23:24

    Agreed 100% sons who are especially elder one are pressurize that responsibility of the house or Looking after the youngest siblings is on them even though if daughters or youngest son earns more or equal amount. They are literaly taunt for everything and anything indirectly....

  • Gauge F.
    18/03/2022 21:35

    Trust me with this platform, I don't think you will still need to continue looking for work again, trust me your story is going to change with just one step and be your own boss 100% legit..... Inbox now

  • Sudip D.
    18/03/2022 20:39

    kudos for that understanding

  • Nilesh A.
    18/03/2022 19:20

    She is nowhere near a good person, nor is she a good actress, she is dumb

  • Md N.
    18/03/2022 14:00

    Mumbai is really different...it's system .. culture etc very different from rest of india... It doesn't seem part of india. After coming here, mindset of person changes

  • Sonam D.
    18/03/2022 13:51

    She got to drink Lotz n Lotz of redbull, that's y she got wings

  • Lali S.
    18/03/2022 13:44

    Very gd actress underrated by bollywood

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.