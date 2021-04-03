back

How Rajma Chawal Changed A Couple's Life

During the lockdown, a couple with no home and no job was forced to sleep in a car for two months. But a secret recipe helped them take fresh control of their life. 🍽💪 Amrita ji k rajma chawal

03/04/2021 2:57 PM
  • 227.6K
  • 90

76 comments

  • Molly M.
    2 hours

    So happy for them! They made it!

  • Lovianna G.
    2 hours

    Amazing. God bless you both.🙏

  • Vvsn M.
    12 hours

    Hatsoff to his wife she supports him in difficult times... 🙏🙏

  • Kp S.
    13 hours

    शर्म आनी चाहिए इस सांसद को 😠😠 इंसानियत नाम की कोई चीज नहीं है और एक आम आदमी सरकार से कोई अपेक्षा नहीं कर सकता 😒😒

  • Roveena R.
    a day

    ❤️

  • Abeer A.
    a day

    More power to both of you 🙂

  • Ajay A.
    a day

    God always help when you help your self

  • Sajjad H.
    a day

    ♥️

  • Ganesh D.
    a day

    May God bless them always

  • Venkataswamy S.
    a day

    Good job sir ,god bless you sir

  • Vinay K.
    a day

    Thoda bada car ya Truck lelo , use me so sakte hein

  • Fahad H.
    a day

    It's a beautiful love story

  • Yawar K.
    2 days

    Food is the best business in our subcontinent .

  • Kunal S.
    2 days

    Imagine and feel their pain and you will know why this govt needs to go

  • Ankit K.
    2 days

    Worth to watch !! This type of story and struggling motivate us thanks to share this 🙏

  • Gauresh S.
    2 days

    Who is that politician

  • Samir P.
    2 days

    & meanwhile the government is busy collecting taxes.....no relief on loans,no relief on gas,petrol,property tax,electricity...

  • Dhruba S.
    2 days

    Very inspiring

  • Harpreet A.
    2 days

    Waheguru jioo

  • Julid P.
    2 days

    Bless them

