How Rajma Chawal Changed A Couple's Life
During the lockdown, a couple with no home and no job was forced to sleep in a car for two months. But a secret recipe helped them take fresh control of their life. 🍽💪 Amrita ji k rajma chawal
03/04/2021 2:57 PM
76 comments
Molly M.2 hours
So happy for them! They made it!
Lovianna G.2 hours
Amazing. God bless you both.🙏
Vvsn M.12 hours
Hatsoff to his wife she supports him in difficult times... 🙏🙏
Kp S.13 hours
शर्म आनी चाहिए इस सांसद को 😠😠 इंसानियत नाम की कोई चीज नहीं है और एक आम आदमी सरकार से कोई अपेक्षा नहीं कर सकता 😒😒
Roveena R.a day
❤️
Abeer A.a day
More power to both of you 🙂
Ajay A.a day
God always help when you help your self
Sajjad H.a day
♥️
Ganesh D.a day
May God bless them always
Venkataswamy S.a day
Good job sir ,god bless you sir
Vinay K.a day
Thoda bada car ya Truck lelo , use me so sakte hein
Fahad H.a day
It's a beautiful love story
Yawar K.2 days
Food is the best business in our subcontinent .
Kunal S.2 days
Imagine and feel their pain and you will know why this govt needs to go
Ankit K.2 days
Worth to watch !! This type of story and struggling motivate us thanks to share this 🙏
Gauresh S.2 days
Who is that politician
Samir P.2 days
& meanwhile the government is busy collecting taxes.....no relief on loans,no relief on gas,petrol,property tax,electricity...
Dhruba S.2 days
Very inspiring
Harpreet A.2 days
Waheguru jioo
Julid P.2 days
Bless them