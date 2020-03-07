back

How Saroj Khan Became A Choreographer

Born to a poor couple who migrated to India after Partition, Saroj Khan become one of Bollywood's most well regarded choreographers. She passed away in Mumbai today.

07/03/2020 5:57 PM
  • 13.9m
  • 5.9k

4803 comments

  • Prakash K.
    11 hours

    You said very true mam. RIP

  • Kajal P.
    11 hours

    True dance icon way above everyone true human so much talent so modest

  • Sankar M.
    12 hours

    You're STRATFAROWARDES LADY. 🖐❤🤘🙏

  • Yerraiah S.
    17 hours

    Maa rip 🙏🙏🙏🙏

  • Reshma G.
    18 hours

    I miss you mam

  • Ragini P.
    18 hours

    RIP

  • Bhavna S.
    19 hours

    Rip

  • Ashmin G.
    19 hours

    It’s only when many women like sister Saroj Khan shares her past struggles and her humanity with the world we can truly appreciate their experiences. Her words are resounding in each heart that reads and shares this message. She among the many women must be remembered as pioneers to emulate and build on. RIP SISTER.

  • Sangita S.
    19 hours

    🙏🙏🙏🙏

  • Amarendra T.
    21 hours

    Excellent choreographer.We miss u mam.

  • Saba Q.
    a day

    Is she muslim

  • Sobha P.
    a day

    Salute

  • Mohammad M.
    a day

    Jhooth

  • Hira I.
    a day

    True reality of society, she explained, RIp, beautiful saroj khan e beautiful heart,

  • Mariaa M.
    2 days

  • Kauser S.
    2 days

    Rest in peace

  • Rani S.
    2 days

    Salute

  • Damion T.
    2 days

  • Damion T.
    2 days

  • Damion T.
    2 days

