How the Americans view India-Russia oil trade
"Think of where you want to stand when the history books are written.” Should India import oil from Russia even if it upsets the US?
21/03/2022 4:24 PM
- 883.4K
- 7.2K
- 1.1K
1115 comments
Rainy Y.9 hours
US thinks everyone should abide by their rules and regulations.
Hari H.14 hours
....in your so called "History books" the first chapter will comprise a title saying "How the world lost trust In Biden" and the 2nd title will read "101 reasons why Trump was way better than Biden"....
Rohan K.a day
Do we have to care about what us is saying?? US is 1 of those 4log with whom our family tries to threat us, what would they say? N now India is saying i will keep my interest 1st, instead of controlled by someone who already destroyed many countries in the name of protection
Shylesh A.a day
Europeans are still buying Oil n Gas from Russia, America is still buying Uranium from Russia ,Why ask other countries to NOT to buy OIL from Russia and only BUY Aramco Oil , Ukraine is attacked and america is making profits by selling it's OIL with hiked prices 😃
Jakkuluvadan P.a day
America is watching
Divyang M.2 days
What about Afghanistan invasion then ????
Nemiraj N.2 days
One nation don't want other countries to grow . History talks
Abdul A.2 days
American history book be like: we killed millions of iraqis and we fight for "democracy".
Rajesh N.2 days
Don’t worry, history is not gonna be kind to USA either for all the warmongering they’ve done right from their existence to this day !
Singh J.2 days
The country making the most money out of this war wants others to shut up. Wow, the level of hypocrisy that America has is truly insane.
Archana C.2 days
Hahahaah Because They aint Getting Any or what
Sandip B.2 days
Shameless Americans and western ideology.
Aimol A.3 days
Salam PM Modi G. Don't listen to the western media instead support Russia
Vladimir K.3 days
🤣 🤣 America dont now what to do but putting sanctions to other countries so they bye american product like oil gas and more america and nato is trying to fuk up the world and have forgoten what war crime have done to yugoslavia srbija syria and the other countries put they are blind
Vishal P.3 days
निसंदेह...!!!!!😂😂😂
John P.3 days
Psaki, you are telling cock. You lied to us when you went to Iraq. We will never be fooled again.
Paramjit S.3 days
Makes me laugh when USA lectures on righteousness and history...
Anshul G.3 days
IDGAF about 🇺🇦
Manoj M.3 days
How about discontinuing it altogether as 0.2% won't matter at all and staying friendly with the rest of the world and show support to Ukraine
Methushela R.3 days
what about the history books written about indo pak war, which side USA taken, and now lecturing us to be on the right part.The Entire world should believe and do things What USA said. That period is over now.You have demolished Iraq, Afghanistan, Now you preach the world about humanity. We don't like waging war with anyone, that history is already written, and india will be on peaceful side, and it is neutral and will not take any side, irrespective of What USA did to India in Indo pak war.