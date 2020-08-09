back

How The Transparent Butterfly Protects Itself

It’s nicknamed the "little mirror" from the forests of South America. But for this butterfly, this extraordinary appearance is a simple matter of survival. Meet the Greta oto.

09/08/2020 6:57 AM
16 comments

  • Aarti G.
    2 days

    Beautiful nature 🦋🍃

  • Tanuja J.
    2 days

    they are small sized n are found in kerala too

  • Kajal S.
    2 days

    dekh dekh so pretty😍😍😍

  • Pankaj S.
    2 days

    Beautiful....

  • Shadab S.
    2 days

    Subhan Allah

  • Umar M.
    3 days

    Ma’Sha Allah...😍

  • Martin F.
    3 days

    people say that i have changed a lot but alot have changed me😗😗😗😗😗😗😗😗

  • Vinit Y.
    3 days

    Saw this and amazing things in the world Yaad agaya.

  • Aditi M.
    3 days

    see this

  • Munira S.
    3 days

    Maa sha Allah, Beautiful

  • Anil T.
    3 days

    BEAUTY OF NATURE!!

  • Ismail W.
    3 days

    So beautiful ❤❤❤

  • Akashdeep T.
    3 days

    Very knowledgeable

  • Sunil S.
    3 days

    Beautiful

  • Azra B.
    3 days

    Wow nyc

  • Ashish H.
    3 days

    Cute...

