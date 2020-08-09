back
How The Transparent Butterfly Protects Itself
It’s nicknamed the "little mirror" from the forests of South America. But for this butterfly, this extraordinary appearance is a simple matter of survival. Meet the Greta oto.
09/08/2020 6:57 AM
- 55.1k
- 1.4k
- 31
16 comments
Aarti G.2 days
Beautiful nature 🦋🍃
Tanuja J.2 days
they are small sized n are found in kerala too
Kajal S.2 days
dekh dekh so pretty😍😍😍
Pankaj S.2 days
Beautiful....
Shadab S.2 days
Subhan Allah
Umar M.3 days
Ma’Sha Allah...😍
Martin F.3 days
people say that i have changed a lot but alot have changed me😗😗😗😗😗😗😗😗
Vinit Y.3 days
Saw this and amazing things in the world Yaad agaya.
Aditi M.3 days
see this
Munira S.3 days
Maa sha Allah, Beautiful
Anil T.3 days
BEAUTY OF NATURE!!
Ismail W.3 days
So beautiful ❤❤❤
Akashdeep T.3 days
Very knowledgeable
Sunil S.3 days
Beautiful
Azra B.3 days
Wow nyc
Ashish H.3 days
Cute...