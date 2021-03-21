back
How This Miss Became Master Of Wine
She quit being sales director in a Fortune 500 firm to start selling wine around India. Meet Sonal Holland, Master of Wine, India’s first and only Master of Wine.
21/03/2021 6:57 AM
47 comments
Gautam V.a day
go for it 😂
Amit K.a day
let's b master of 🍺
Riddhima M.a day
where's the one for coffee?
Preeti R.a day
🤔🤔
Pratyush G.a day
Fake job.
Divya L.a day
Soooooperb! ❤️
Kartikeya O.a day
New beginnings😂
Palamirtam M.a day
Isn't it better to promote clean water 💦💦💦💦💦💦💦💦💦💦💦💦💦💦💦💦💦💦💦🌦️🌦️🌦️🌦️🌦️
Kakoli T.a day
I want to b ur business partner....
Bala B.a day
Totally wasted
Shayna K.2 days
sau choohe leke billi sharab bechne lagi
Dilsher D.2 days
you should meet her
Rosalia J.2 days
Proud of you
Aparna J.2 days
What's her name?
Sana G.2 days
Love it
Phoenix K.2 days
Sommelier is the word for this career but a lot wine waiters and waitresses in US, UK and Europe are now unemployed or maybe ever died!!! Alcohol is injurious to health... 🇮🇳
Tjohi B.2 days
Dekh k he lag rahi hai
Hina N.2 days
https://youtu.be/DoPDMXL6MQw
Shivshankar Y.2 days
Piyakkar hai tu
Hervé F.2 days
Congratulations to this strong and inspiring woman 👏🏽 Cheers 🍷