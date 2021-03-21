back

How This Miss Became Master Of Wine

She quit being sales director in a Fortune 500 firm to start selling wine around India. Meet Sonal Holland, Master of Wine, India’s first and only Master of Wine.

21/03/2021 6:57 AM
  • 151.2K
  • 75

And even more

  1. 5:19

    How This Miss Became Master Of Wine

  2. 4:46

    Now Open: Mumbai’s Five-Star Biryani Stall

  3. 3:18

    Meet The 13-Year-Old Who Impressed MasterChef Australia Judges

  4. 4:41

    Is Your Honey Really Honey? Latest Revelations

  5. 3:07

    When People Stepped Up To Feed The Hungry

  6. 3:34

    This Techie Feeds 2,000 People Daily

47 comments

  • Gautam V.
    a day

    go for it 😂

  • Amit K.
    a day

    let's b master of 🍺

  • Riddhima M.
    a day

    where's the one for coffee?

  • Preeti R.
    a day

    🤔🤔

  • Pratyush G.
    a day

    Fake job.

  • Divya L.
    a day

    Soooooperb! ❤️

  • Kartikeya O.
    a day

    New beginnings😂

  • Palamirtam M.
    a day

    Isn't it better to promote clean water 💦💦💦💦💦💦💦💦💦💦💦💦💦💦💦💦💦💦💦🌦️🌦️🌦️🌦️🌦️

  • Kakoli T.
    a day

    I want to b ur business partner....

  • Bala B.
    a day

    Totally wasted

  • Shayna K.
    2 days

    sau choohe leke billi sharab bechne lagi

  • Dilsher D.
    2 days

    you should meet her

  • Rosalia J.
    2 days

    Proud of you

  • Aparna J.
    2 days

    What's her name?

  • Sana G.
    2 days

    Love it

  • Phoenix K.
    2 days

    Sommelier is the word for this career but a lot wine waiters and waitresses in US, UK and Europe are now unemployed or maybe ever died!!! Alcohol is injurious to health... 🇮🇳

  • Tjohi B.
    2 days

    Dekh k he lag rahi hai

  • Hina N.
    2 days

    https://youtu.be/DoPDMXL6MQw

  • Shivshankar Y.
    2 days

    Piyakkar hai tu

  • Hervé F.
    2 days

    Congratulations to this strong and inspiring woman 👏🏽 Cheers 🍷

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.