back
How To Deal With Pandemic Anxiety
Have you been worrying a lot about your family or finding it hard to take a break from the news? A psychologist tells you how to deal with these 5 signs of pandemic-related anxiety.
24/04/2021 5:27 AM
- 42.5K
- 638
- 19
7 comments
Jay P.12 hours
Kitne saal ki ho madam, bahoot badaa badaa baat karti ho,abhi life me kuchh jhela nahi hoga isliye ye sab assan hai Bolna par practically impossible
Varun G.3 days
Thanks a truck load lady.
Vinod B.3 days
I have gone through it , think of future last year during covid19 period , this year I don't think about it , I go to walk for about nearly one hour in the evening that's good stress buster , though parks closed , I go in streets were few people are there . thank you.
Rudrashetty R.3 days
It Seems She Needs Her Self Physciology Treatment
Amrita B.3 days
Perfect ❤️
Rajesh S.3 days
Good morning ☀️ sir ☀️❤️🙏
Brut India4 days
These apps may help balance your mental health: https://yourstory.com/2021/04/app-fridays-amid-second-covid-19-wave-apps-mental-health-help