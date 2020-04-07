How To Do A Swab Test With Social Distancing?

Divyanshi Jain, The CBSE Class 12 Topper
IMA Signals Covid-19 Community Transmission In India
Watch The Musical Manhunt Of Bihar Police
When Old Indian Newspapers Surfaced On A French Peak
The Landlords Of The Moon
Why Good Bridges Remain A Bridge Too Far For India
Hats off sir
Useful Innovation
India-China Skirmish at Ladakh Border.
Ladakh is a Union Territory of India, located in the far north of India. It’s a mountainous region with scanty vegetation and many strategically valuable locations. The clash between the Army of India-China takes place at one such strategically important location called Pangong Tso Lake. Both India and China partially control the Pangong Tso lake. Patrolling has been conducted by both the countries at the lake under the mutual agreement.
https://bwriteside.com/2020/07/04/india-china-skirmish-at-ladakh-border/
Wow!!! Nice work👏👍
I request Brut India to respond my message in messenger and its really really urgent. Whole world India must know whats happening in our place.
A study by Stanford University shows that samples collected by self-swabbing are as accurate as those collected by a healthcare worker:
https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/world/us/self-swabbing-covid-19-tests-accurate-safe-stanford-study/articleshow/76384633.cms
6 comments
Wahid S.07/05/2020 06:41
Hats off sir
Chandrashekhar S.07/05/2020 05:47
Useful Innovation
Abhijeet B.07/04/2020 15:49
India-China Skirmish at Ladakh Border. Ladakh is a Union Territory of India, located in the far north of India. It’s a mountainous region with scanty vegetation and many strategically valuable locations. The clash between the Army of India-China takes place at one such strategically important location called Pangong Tso Lake. Both India and China partially control the Pangong Tso lake. Patrolling has been conducted by both the countries at the lake under the mutual agreement. https://bwriteside.com/2020/07/04/india-china-skirmish-at-ladakh-border/
Manisha S.07/04/2020 15:29
Wow!!! Nice work👏👍
Rohit A.07/04/2020 15:27
I request Brut India to respond my message in messenger and its really really urgent. Whole world India must know whats happening in our place.
Brut India07/03/2020 14:19
A study by Stanford University shows that samples collected by self-swabbing are as accurate as those collected by a healthcare worker: https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/world/us/self-swabbing-covid-19-tests-accurate-safe-stanford-study/articleshow/76384633.cms