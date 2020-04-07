back

How To Do A Swab Test With Social Distancing?

A robotics engineer from Coimbatore found a smart way to do a swab test. This is how it works. 😎

07/04/2020 2:57 PM
  • 22.7k
  • 10

Arte - il est temps

6 comments

  • Wahid S.
    07/05/2020 06:41

    Hats off sir

  • Chandrashekhar S.
    07/05/2020 05:47

    Useful Innovation

  • Abhijeet B.
    07/04/2020 15:49

  • Manisha S.
    07/04/2020 15:29

    Wow!!! Nice work👏👍

  • Rohit A.
    07/04/2020 15:27

    I request Brut India to respond my message in messenger and its really really urgent. Whole world India must know whats happening in our place.

  • Brut India
    07/03/2020 14:19

    A study by Stanford University shows that samples collected by self-swabbing are as accurate as those collected by a healthcare worker: https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/world/us/self-swabbing-covid-19-tests-accurate-safe-stanford-study/articleshow/76384633.cms