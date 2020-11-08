back
How To Grow Your Own Coffee
Indira Ashokshah, a Bengaluru terrace gardener, shows Brut how to grow a coffee plant and enjoy authentic South Indian coffee at home. 🌱 ☕️
08/11/2020 2:57 PM
- 100.5K
- 467
- 27
- 4:59
Five Secrets For Graduating College At 14
- 5:54
Remembering Ahmed Patel, The Parliamentarian
- 4:08
The Honeymoon That Just Wouldn’t End
- 4:19
Women Officers & IAF: A Love Story
- 4:38
Things That Are Used Differently Than Why They Were Made
- 4:44
Indian Representative's Scathing Address At The UN General Assembly
15 comments
Eejrenab I.15/11/2020 17:50
Wow
Gardening G.13/11/2020 11:31
Congrats 🎊
Mini S.09/11/2020 15:42
That’s fantastic. ! Way to go!
Prabha V.09/11/2020 15:00
Great, excellent
Reshma K.09/11/2020 14:19
Superb mam.. congratulations ....
Annapurna M.09/11/2020 14:13
Super Indira!
Suchitra K.09/11/2020 13:48
Fantastic Indira Aunty! ❤️
Vasantha N.09/11/2020 11:06
Excellent
Jayu C.09/11/2020 10:25
Superb
Sumathi V.09/11/2020 09:09
Super mam
Mary F.09/11/2020 08:25
👌
Shoba I.09/11/2020 08:20
Awesome 👍
Anil K.09/11/2020 06:16
Nice narration ☑️
Gangadhar S.08/11/2020 15:41
Wonderful coffee farming on a terrace, really new ideas of urban farming,simply inspirational.
Madesh W.08/11/2020 15:12
Climate