How To Grow Your Own Coffee

Indira Ashokshah, a Bengaluru terrace gardener, shows Brut how to grow a coffee plant and enjoy authentic South Indian coffee at home. 🌱 ☕️

08/11/2020 2:57 PM
  • 100.5K
  • 27

15 comments

  • Eejrenab I.
    15/11/2020 17:50

    Wow

  • Gardening G.
    13/11/2020 11:31

    Congrats 🎊

  • Mini S.
    09/11/2020 15:42

    That’s fantastic. ! Way to go!

  • Prabha V.
    09/11/2020 15:00

    Great, excellent

  • Reshma K.
    09/11/2020 14:19

    Superb mam.. congratulations ....

  • Annapurna M.
    09/11/2020 14:13

    Super Indira!

  • Suchitra K.
    09/11/2020 13:48

    Fantastic Indira Aunty! ❤️

  • Vasantha N.
    09/11/2020 11:06

    Excellent

  • Jayu C.
    09/11/2020 10:25

    Superb

  • Sumathi V.
    09/11/2020 09:09

    Super mam

  • Mary F.
    09/11/2020 08:25

    👌

  • Shoba I.
    09/11/2020 08:20

    Awesome 👍

  • Anil K.
    09/11/2020 06:16

    Nice narration ☑️

  • Gangadhar S.
    08/11/2020 15:41

    Wonderful coffee farming on a terrace, really new ideas of urban farming,simply inspirational.

  • Madesh W.
    08/11/2020 15:12

    Climate

