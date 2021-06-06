back

How To Grow Your Own Pearls

This man in Uttar Pradesh quit his cushy corporate job to grow pearls... not by the ocean, but in his backyard. 😲

06/06/2021 2:57 PM
  • 159K
  • 57

And even more

  1. 2:41

    India's Wild Plan To Bring Cheetahs Back

  2. 3:46

    How To Grow Your Own Pearls

  3. 3:25

    The Man Who Quit His US Job To Sell Milk

  4. 5:59

    Domestic Help Turns Her Talent Into Business

  5. 5:47

    The Craftswoman Who Put Rural Women On The Fashion Map

  6. 2:23

    Cyclone Tauktae: A West Coast Calamity

25 comments

  • Jyotsna M.
    3 hours

    Coz it pays better and you actually get time to itch your bottom while you look after those pearls! Corporates can't do that!

  • Jasmine E.
    4 hours

    Wow!!👍👏👏👏Good job & initiative!!

  • Fouzia A.
    7 hours

    Great initiative bro...

  • DrSanthosh C.
    20 hours

    Hw should we contact mr Pathak

  • Ashlye F.
    21 hours

    Bravo! 🖤🖤

  • Saurav S.
    a day

    Next business idea 💡 for you

  • Pious T.
    a day

    Seriously inspiring...

  • Rajesh S.
    a day

    Hi

  • Mohit A.
    a day

    Thanks for your feedback and interest. We are from Agrikaash, the organisation featured in the story by Brut India, will be glad to take our discussions ahead. Our contact details are updated on- https://forms.gle/NxMnBV3dhLjxStXg8

  • Emiway B.
    a day

    https://youtu.be/OB88Tu8TvWI

  • Vinita K.
    a day

    Good work

  • S J.
    a day

    Dr

  • Narendra N.
    a day

    People empowerment...excellent...u grow when others grow

  • Hitesh P.
    a day

    Bad 😡😡😡💩💩💩

  • Samrachna P.
    2 days

    Wow

  • Ila M.
    2 days

    Congratulations. Amazing achievement. Wishing you great success for the future.

  • Ayesha A.
    2 days

    💵💵💵💵💵💵💵 💴💴💴💴💴💴💴 💰💰💰💰💰💰💰 👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇 https://t.me/joinchat/rw2jp6senNY2MGFk https://t.me/joinchat/rw2jp6senNY2MGFk 👆👆👆👆👆👆👆👆 ✍🏻✍🏻✍🏻✍🏻✍🏻✍🏻✍🏻✍🏻

  • Maesil D.
    2 days

    How to contact agrikash

  • Shalini R.
    2 days

    https://www.facebook.com/548290802/posts/10159041235135803/

  • Raghav G.
    2 days

    These creatures feel a lot of pain. Pearls should be banned