How To Trim Hair At Home Ft. Jawed Habib

Hairstylist Jawed Habib Hair Expert shares three easy ways to cut hair at home. 💇

04/21/2020 4:57 AM
591 comments

  • Hussain A.
    3 days

    Thank you sir....😀

  • Supriya J.
    4 days

    While watching ur video ....all time ek smile rehaitahai face par

  • Supriya J.
    4 days

    😃beautiful n easy ....jawed ji aap to balose bhi baat kar laytey hai

  • Harry V.
    4 days

    Nice

  • Keerti V.
    5 days

    .. Think 😂

  • Rebecca B.
    6 days

    please

  • Moushumi M.
    6 days

    one can hear the heavy breathing in this video

  • Sannu S.
    6 days

    Nice sir

  • Soumik S.
    6 days

    Just before seeing the video I wanted to see who have given the laugh reaction. Maybe they still don't know Javed Habib, sad. Really sad!

  • Syed I.
    6 days

    https://youtu.be/H9LECPvM22U

  • Rousonara C.
    7 days

    Wow dats great....

  • Nina P.
    7 days

    O m g !!!!……… so many things wrong with this tutorial!!!!… where do I start!..his scissors!?!?🤣😂🤣

  • Shaarlah A.
    05/01/2020 09:18

    kab arahi ho tm Baal katwane?

  • Sangita M.
    04/30/2020 11:58

    Please advise How to grow thick and long hairs with home easy available remedies

  • Vinod S.
    04/30/2020 02:15

    dude your videos are so long, try to post videos under 2min

  • Alka K.
    04/30/2020 00:25

    PL show how to short and scanty hair

  • Priyanka D.
    04/29/2020 22:17

    watch and laugh

  • Sheetal N.
    04/29/2020 17:46

    The hair is unevenly cut especially the back section ! Not impressive

  • Alexander S.
    04/29/2020 12:31

    Very unprofessional cut

  • Matias S.
    04/29/2020 07:44

    Thriller movie commentary!