back

How To Use The Indian Covid Home Test Kit

This is how you can test yourself for Covid-19 sitting at home. Developed by Pune’s Mylab Discovery Solutions, the kit will be available at pharmacies for Rs. 250 a pack.

21/05/2021 4:30 PMupdated: 21/05/2021 5:00 PM
  • New

And even more

  1. 3:01

    How To Use The Indian Covid Home Test Kit

  2. 2:13

    The Doctor Who Got Booked For Not Wearing A Mask

  3. 2:47

    The Second Wave In Yogi's UP

  4. 2:18

    The Children Orphaned By The Pandemic

  5. 3:12

    Dr. KK Aggarwal’s Last Message…

  6. 3:05

    Tackling Mental Health During Covid-19: A Doctor's Plea

10 comments

  • Tshefaghto J.
    7 minutes

    WORK FROM HOME STOP using your phone or PC for 📸Pic,💬Chatting Browsing ONLY. Learn How to Earn more than 📉 +3BTC (💲$192,500) weekly and minimum of 💰💰 $ 5,500 daily with your Bitcoin wallet. No Experience needed . Just with your 📱phone or PC💻. If interested contact experience acct manager using this Link below to see Proof of those earning every week 👇 👇 WhatsApp +13365058357

  • Melissa J.
    5 hours

    Due to the virus lockdown I can’t go to work anymore now I’m earning from home bitcoin trading have been helping me and my family due to virus lockdown So advise you to start earning from home get started by contacting the trader with the link below okay ASAP 👆👇👆👇👆👇👆 👆👆👇👆�👆👇👆👆👇 Vera Timon

  • Sweta M.
    5 hours

    Where is it available

  • Rajesh S.
    6 hours

    Thanks 👍 Brurt india for sharing this post on Facebook family 💗❤️🙏 on my mobile phone 📱

  • Francis K.
    7 hours

    It's nor even 89, That why trying to 99.oo

  • Hervé F.
    7 hours

    These tests are not 100% sure but they are interesting for a fast result and if you can't, you don't want to move to do a covid-19 test. Good idea. Thanks for this video

  • Bensekhria L.
    7 hours

    calling your wife by her name 😱🥶, honestly I've been in this situation once 😅👇👇👇👇👇 https://fb.watch/5DGpCRrHGN/

  • Syed E.
    7 hours

    Important Innovation indeed.Wishes a grand success.

  • Pallavi G.
    8 hours

    In most countries, after more than a year of the pandemic, free testing has been readily available and easy to access (even in countries poorer than India) and so is universal vaccination. India is the only country to have such ridiculously priced testing and vaccination.

  • Brut India
    8 hours

    ICMR recommends using this at-home test only for symptomatic individuals and people who’ve had immediate contact with someone confirmed to be Covid positive. https://www.firstpost.com/india/covid-19-home-test-kit-approved-symptomatic-people-testing-negative-should-go-for-rt-pcr-says-icmr-9638351.html

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.