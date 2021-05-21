back
How To Use The Indian Covid Home Test Kit
This is how you can test yourself for Covid-19 sitting at home. Developed by Pune’s Mylab Discovery Solutions, the kit will be available at pharmacies for Rs. 250 a pack.
21/05/2021 4:30 PMupdated: 21/05/2021 5:00 PM
10 comments
Sweta M.5 hours
Where is it available
Rajesh S.6 hours
Thanks 👍 Brurt india for sharing this post on Facebook family 💗❤️🙏 on my mobile phone 📱
Francis K.7 hours
It's nor even 89, That why trying to 99.oo
Hervé F.7 hours
These tests are not 100% sure but they are interesting for a fast result and if you can't, you don't want to move to do a covid-19 test. Good idea. Thanks for this video
Bensekhria L.7 hours
Syed E.7 hours
Important Innovation indeed.Wishes a grand success.
Pallavi G.8 hours
In most countries, after more than a year of the pandemic, free testing has been readily available and easy to access (even in countries poorer than India) and so is universal vaccination. India is the only country to have such ridiculously priced testing and vaccination.
Brut India8 hours
ICMR recommends using this at-home test only for symptomatic individuals and people who’ve had immediate contact with someone confirmed to be Covid positive. https://www.firstpost.com/india/covid-19-home-test-kit-approved-symptomatic-people-testing-negative-should-go-for-rt-pcr-says-icmr-9638351.html