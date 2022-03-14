back
How to win at Wordle
Nayanika Mukherjee and Mehar Kaila developed a multiplayer version of Wordle... and they're spilling the beans on how to win the WordleCup.
14/03/2022 4:27 PM
11 comments
Udit G.a day
Similar to a mathematical puzzle. Cows and bulls
Sandy S.2 days
Say adieu to adieu !
Nj O.2 days
Karthick S.2 days
Life is great under the rock
Brut India2 days
Wordle Cup offers a tournament setup with timed rounds and a scoring system. It lets players compete with others in real-time, they can create matches to their liking and also set word length and number of rounds. More about it here: https://www.telegraphindia.com/my-kolkata/lifestyle/kolkata-girl-nayanika-mukherjee-and-mehar-kaila-develop-wordle-inspired-multiplayer-game-with-a-tournament-setting-wordle-cup/cid/1853132
Ava H.3 days
Sasanka M.3 days
Crazy way to solve it. They didn't really say anything! Using all the vowels is the best way. The consonants will be easier to find. That's been my experience. And do take your time, as there is no time limit yet to solve it.
Sejuti G.3 days
What's the pattern of solving it? Tired of searching and didn't get still
Subhankar H.3 days
Go to 3Blue1Brown YouTube channel, that guy solves it in an algorithmic way without any hacks.
Ivan V.3 days
Bullshit nobody knows
Mehar K.3 days
I really should post the scoreboard of my games with on wordlecup.io, as proof 😛