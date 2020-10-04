back

Hubby Lost His Job, Wife Cooked Up A New Income

After the lockdown stripped him off a job, it was his wife’s biryani that came to their rescue. Meet the incredible Sardanas of New Delhi.

04/10/2020 4:27 PM
  • 662.7k
  • 344

And even more

  1. 3:10

    Hubby Lost His Job, Wife Cooked Up A New Income

  2. 4:37

    The Journey From Infosys To Owning A Restaurant Chain

  3. 4:33

    Nutritionist Reviews Health Fads

  4. 6:17

    "I Quit Google To Sell Food"

  5. 3:02

    The Story Of Chai In India

  6. 3:00

    Delhi Man Served Lizard In Restaurant Sambar

252 comments

  • Gunjan R.
    4 hours

    GBU 💐

  • Raktim C.
    5 hours

    Looks yum!!!

  • Neelam U.
    6 hours

    God bless you, hats off to the fighting spirit 👍🙏

  • Vipul S.
    6 hours

    These people are more respectable then the one who are always complaining about joblessness and blaming modi ...this is called blessing in disguise..salute🙏👍

  • Namrta A.
    6 hours

    God bless you guys Sumit Ahuja see this near rohini court

  • Gowri S.
    6 hours

    If you are blessed with understanding life partner you'll have a blessed life.

  • Shalaka B.
    7 hours

    God bless

  • John G.
    8 hours

    Good job. But please use gloves. Blessings.

  • Reshma S.
    8 hours

    Grt

  • Prakhar S.
    8 hours

    Looks so tasty

  • Marlene G.
    10 hours

    Good luck . God bless! May you prosper.

  • Meenakshi J.
    11 hours

    very good sister

  • Minakshi S.
    12 hours

    Respect 🙌

  • Sayani C.
    12 hours

    Good endeavor You are a brave woman

  • Amarjit K.
    12 hours

    One should be progressive willing to learn new things and open minded approach really helps in leading a life

  • Manish M.
    12 hours

    Inspiring

  • Sagar T.
    12 hours

    I am so sure one day she will again taste the peak of success coz of her positive attitude and her self belief. Hard work and hard workers they are always paid off. God bless

  • Jampa T.
    13 hours

    Good inspiration for others

  • Sunil S.
    13 hours

    You are great inspiration to the middle class who are apprehensive of stepping out and doing for survival.... We wish you find every success and prosperity

  • Amrapali B.
    17 hours

    It should be made mandatory by the Government to have all individuals touching food for preparation, cooking, serving..wear gloves. I see the renowned sweet shops here in WB are following this..but donno about others.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.