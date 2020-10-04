back
Hubby Lost His Job, Wife Cooked Up A New Income
After the lockdown stripped him off a job, it was his wife’s biryani that came to their rescue. Meet the incredible Sardanas of New Delhi.
04/10/2020 4:27 PM
- 662.7k
- 11.9k
- 344
252 comments
Gunjan R.4 hours
GBU 💐
Raktim C.5 hours
Looks yum!!!
Neelam U.6 hours
God bless you, hats off to the fighting spirit 👍🙏
Vipul S.6 hours
These people are more respectable then the one who are always complaining about joblessness and blaming modi ...this is called blessing in disguise..salute🙏👍
Namrta A.6 hours
God bless you guys Sumit Ahuja see this near rohini court
Gowri S.6 hours
If you are blessed with understanding life partner you'll have a blessed life.
Shalaka B.7 hours
God bless
John G.8 hours
Good job. But please use gloves. Blessings.
Reshma S.8 hours
Grt
Prakhar S.8 hours
Looks so tasty
Marlene G.10 hours
Good luck . God bless! May you prosper.
Meenakshi J.11 hours
very good sister
Minakshi S.12 hours
Respect 🙌
Sayani C.12 hours
Good endeavor You are a brave woman
Amarjit K.12 hours
One should be progressive willing to learn new things and open minded approach really helps in leading a life
Manish M.12 hours
Inspiring
Sagar T.12 hours
I am so sure one day she will again taste the peak of success coz of her positive attitude and her self belief. Hard work and hard workers they are always paid off. God bless
Jampa T.13 hours
Good inspiration for others
Sunil S.13 hours
You are great inspiration to the middle class who are apprehensive of stepping out and doing for survival.... We wish you find every success and prosperity
Amrapali B.17 hours
It should be made mandatory by the Government to have all individuals touching food for preparation, cooking, serving..wear gloves. I see the renowned sweet shops here in WB are following this..but donno about others.