Missing Her Parents, This Doctor Got Emotional
Hubli NGO’s Spray Solution For Covid-19
Meanwhile, the #FlipTheSwitch challenge takes over TikTok...
Punjab Locals Shower Flowers On Sanitary Worker
Comedian Exposes Peeing Habits Of Men
India’s First Homegrown Covid-19 Kit
it's not safe at all
Nightmare wt does mean
YI guys always screwing up things
Frankly, with the level of intelligence of these people including the administration coupled with their lack of awareness I expected them to start gassing people or pumping retrovirals into public water resources, anything less than that is surprising.
pagal ho gaye h sab
Brut India is there only to misguide people like this.
Good initiation....this is where deep understanding of the subjects will get you....i kinda like the explanation given by that person.
same chemical tunnels are installed in some public places in Raipur! Hope they aren't using highly concentrated sodium hypochlorite (Liquid Bleach)
So many ppl in d vdo... Where is d social distancing?
whats the side effects of this chemical in short time as well long time?
You would see all stupid ideas from one country India .
Absolute nonsense ! . Bleach is extremely toxic to eyes and skin at concentrations which is effective for disinfecting surfaces . Idiotic and also waste of resources
Then what is safe method - stay home
These migrants in Bareilly were sprayed with disinfectant in an attempt to kill the traces of virus on them:
Don't know about coronavirus but this chemical solution kills common sense for sure
Ok! Just say" it kills the virus! The chemicals in the spray will definitely kill you .🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔 even one second is not good in any chemicals!! Bloody fooling people
I think it made for experiment base. But don't do experiment with humans directly.if any reaction or anything happens who is responsible for it.
👍👍👍👍👍
Instd of taking bleach shower bath 3 times with saop and stay home self isolate to kill the virus inside .
Atlst better than Playing thali n lighting up a candle n celebration Diwali on the road..👍👍👍
35 comments
Yahiya F.2 days
it's not safe at all
Sagar P.2 days
Nightmare wt does mean
Mohith R.3 days
YI guys always screwing up things
Joel D.3 days
Frankly, with the level of intelligence of these people including the administration coupled with their lack of awareness I expected them to start gassing people or pumping retrovirals into public water resources, anything less than that is surprising.
Neha P.3 days
pagal ho gaye h sab
Sainandeesh M.3 days
Brut India is there only to misguide people like this.
Georgy R.3 days
Good initiation....this is where deep understanding of the subjects will get you....i kinda like the explanation given by that person.
Abdul S.3 days
same chemical tunnels are installed in some public places in Raipur! Hope they aren't using highly concentrated sodium hypochlorite (Liquid Bleach)
Kumar G.4 days
So many ppl in d vdo... Where is d social distancing?
Jeetendra S.4 days
whats the side effects of this chemical in short time as well long time?
Shafique A.4 days
You would see all stupid ideas from one country India .
Rahul N.4 days
Absolute nonsense ! . Bleach is extremely toxic to eyes and skin at concentrations which is effective for disinfecting surfaces . Idiotic and also waste of resources
Vishukumarml M.4 days
Then what is safe method - stay home
Brut India4 days
These migrants in Bareilly were sprayed with disinfectant in an attempt to kill the traces of virus on them:
Navin K.4 days
Don't know about coronavirus but this chemical solution kills common sense for sure
Habib U.4 days
Ok! Just say" it kills the virus! The chemicals in the spray will definitely kill you .🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔 even one second is not good in any chemicals!! Bloody fooling people
Arogya R.4 days
I think it made for experiment base. But don't do experiment with humans directly.if any reaction or anything happens who is responsible for it.
A F.4 days
👍👍👍👍👍
Abdul A.4 days
Instd of taking bleach shower bath 3 times with saop and stay home self isolate to kill the virus inside .
Rajib B.4 days
Atlst better than Playing thali n lighting up a candle n celebration Diwali on the road..👍👍👍