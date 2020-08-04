back

Hubli NGO’s Spray Solution For Covid-19

This spray in Hubli is a Covid-19 solution or a chemical nightmare? 😯

04/08/2020 8:18 AM
  • 60.4k
  • 39

And even more

  1. 1:45

    Missing Her Parents, This Doctor Got Emotional

  2. 1:40

    Hubli NGO’s Spray Solution For Covid-19

  3. 2:21

    Meanwhile, the #FlipTheSwitch challenge takes over TikTok...

  4. 1:48

    Punjab Locals Shower Flowers On Sanitary Worker

  5. 4:26

    Comedian Exposes Peeing Habits Of Men

  6. 6:36

    India’s First Homegrown Covid-19 Kit

35 comments

  • Yahiya F.
    2 days

    it's not safe at all

  • Sagar P.
    2 days

    Nightmare wt does mean

  • Mohith R.
    3 days

    YI guys always screwing up things

  • Joel D.
    3 days

    Frankly, with the level of intelligence of these people including the administration coupled with their lack of awareness I expected them to start gassing people or pumping retrovirals into public water resources, anything less than that is surprising.

  • Neha P.
    3 days

    pagal ho gaye h sab

  • Sainandeesh M.
    3 days

    Brut India is there only to misguide people like this.

  • Georgy R.
    3 days

    Good initiation....this is where deep understanding of the subjects will get you....i kinda like the explanation given by that person.

  • Abdul S.
    3 days

    same chemical tunnels are installed in some public places in Raipur! Hope they aren't using highly concentrated sodium hypochlorite (Liquid Bleach)

  • Kumar G.
    4 days

    So many ppl in d vdo... Where is d social distancing?

  • Jeetendra S.
    4 days

    whats the side effects of this chemical in short time as well long time?

  • Shafique A.
    4 days

    You would see all stupid ideas from one country India .

  • Rahul N.
    4 days

    Absolute nonsense ! . Bleach is extremely toxic to eyes and skin at concentrations which is effective for disinfecting surfaces . Idiotic and also waste of resources

  • Vishukumarml M.
    4 days

    Then what is safe method - stay home

  • Brut India
    4 days

    These migrants in Bareilly were sprayed with disinfectant in an attempt to kill the traces of virus on them:

  • Navin K.
    4 days

    Don't know about coronavirus but this chemical solution kills common sense for sure

  • Habib U.
    4 days

    Ok! Just say" it kills the virus! The chemicals in the spray will definitely kill you .🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔 even one second is not good in any chemicals!! Bloody fooling people

  • Arogya R.
    4 days

    I think it made for experiment base. But don't do experiment with humans directly.if any reaction or anything happens who is responsible for it.

  • A F.
    4 days

    👍👍👍👍👍

  • Abdul A.
    4 days

    Instd of taking bleach shower bath 3 times with saop and stay home self isolate to kill the virus inside .

  • Rajib B.
    4 days

    Atlst better than Playing thali n lighting up a candle n celebration Diwali on the road..👍👍👍